Preview: Blues at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres showed some life after the regime change last week and will face a stiff challenge when the St. Louis Blues visit on Tuesday. The Sabres split a pair of games with Toronto over the weekend after Pat LaFontaine was named Director of Hockey Operations and Ted Nolan took over the coaching reins. Buffalo still owns only 11 points to reside at the bottom of the league while the Blues are tied for the fewest regulation losses with three.

The Sabres outshot Toronto 35-22, battling back from a three-goal deficit before a late empty-netter gave the Maple Leafs a 4-2 win Saturday. “Guys have been playing heavy for a long time. I think this was a full rejuvenation of guys’ careers,” Buffalo captain Steve Ott told the Associated Press. “It’s game on. It’s time to start fresh.” St. Louis had a season-high 47 shots despite losing 4-1 at Washington on Sunday to snap a six-game point streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Bell TV, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MSG-B and Bell TV (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE BLUES (13-3-3): Alexander Steen’s 13-game point streak came to end at Washington, but he remains tied with Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby with 26. Bothered by an upper-body injury, Patrik Berglund missed the game against Washington – his first after playing 171 in a row – and is questionable for Tuesday’s tilt. Jaroslav Halak, who is 4-2-0 lifetime against the Sabres and owns 10 wins for the Blues this season, is expected to start after being pulled in his last outing.

ABOUT THE SABRES (5-16-1): Nolan has urged the Sabres to be more aggressive and they produced an average of 31 shots the last two games after posting 21 or fewer seven times in the first 20. Center Cody Hodgson leads Buffalo - averaging a league-low 1.73 goals - with seven tallies and 16 points while no one else currently with the team has more than three and nine, respectively. Left wing Matt Moulson has produced nine points in as many games since being acquired from the New York Islanders.

OVERTIME

1. Blues D Jay Bouwmeester is tied with RW T.J Oshie for the team lead in assists (14) and stands second behind Steen in plus/minus rating at plus-10.

2. Buffalo rookie C Zemgus Girgensons has a goal and five assists with a minus-1, which is best on the team for a player suiting up for more than five games.

3. St. Louis is 5-of-14 on the power play the last three games to move to the top of the league at 25.4 percent.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Sabres 3