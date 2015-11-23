Preview: Blues at Sabres

The young Buffalo Sabres are losing a bit of momentum after a very promising stretch and look to regain their footing with a three-game homestand that begins with Monday’s contest against the St. Louis Blues. Buffalo had won five of six games before going winless in the last four (0-2-2) while managing only four goals during that span.

Leading scorer Ryan O’Reilly has three goals in four games, but many of the other key offensive weapons have gone cold for the Sabres during their slide. The Blues could use a boost as well after winning only two of their last six contests (2-3-1), including their seventh consecutive victory over Buffalo - 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday. Vladimir Tarasenko has recorded six goals in his last six games for St. Louis, including one against the Sabres and the tying tally late in regulation to help the Blues get a point in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit. “He’s been great for us all year and in key moments when you need that,” St. Louis center Kyle Brodziak told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

ABOUT THE BLUES (13-6-2): Coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters after Saturday’s loss: “We had some guys that really played well and we had some guys who were a little off today.” St. Louis has been scored on 21 times in the last six games, although goaltender Jake Allen is 2-0-1 in his last three and owns solid numbers overall (2.04 goals against average, .930 save percentage). Tarasenko leads the team with 13 goals and 22 points while Alexander Steen boasts eight and 17, respectively, but has gone seven games without a tally.

ABOUT THE SABRES (8-10-2): Rookie Jack Eichel registered only one point in his last five games, joining a group of unproductive forwards of late. “I have not been too happy with a lot of my performances so far this season,” Eichel, who has six goals, told the Buffalo News. “We’re 20 games into the year. I think I have more to give in all areas. I don’t think this is nearly where I should be.” Tyler Ennis does not have a goal in his last nine games while recording a minus-5 rating and Matt Moulson is scoreless in his past eight contests.

1. Buffalo LW Evander Kane totaled nine shots on goal without posting a point in his first two games since returning from the injured list.

2. St. Louis’ rookie D Colton Parayko continues to impress with 12 points and a team-best plus-10 rating.

3. Sabres C Zemgus Girgensons (upper body) has missed three straight games and is questionable for Monday.

