The Buffalo Sabres have a chance to match their longest winning streak of the season but they face a daunting challenge when they host the red-hot St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon. The Sabres are three points behind Toronto for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference as they go for their third straight victory.

Buffalo has won three in a row on only two occasions this season and forward Evander Kane knows that has to change to make a run at a playoff spot. "We need to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back," Kane said. "That's where we're at right now." St. Louis is at that point right now, riding a six-game winning streak to take control of third place in the Central Divison. The Blues also have had their way against the Sabres, winning nine straight in the series and yielding a combined two goals in their last four visits to Buffalo.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE BLUES (31-22-5): After completing a perfect five-game road trip for the first time in franchise history, St. Louis kept its winning streak alive by beating Vancouver 4-3 with third-period goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen. In the eight games since Mike Yeo took over for Ken Hitchcock, Steen has three goals and four assists and is a plus-4. "I think it's helped the whole group," Steen said of the coaching change. "I think it's been a collective approach to a sounder game."

ABOUT THE SABRES (25-23-10): Kane, who scored for the seventh time in 10 games and is one shy of his third career 20-goal season, sat out practice Friday due to illness but is expected to play against the Blues. Defenseman Cody Franson, sidelined for the past four games with a foot injury, practiced Friday and said he is ready to return to the lineup. However, center Derek Grant will sit out after sustaining a shoulder injury Thursday and will be replace by Nicolas Deslauriers.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis has killed off all 21 penalties in eight games this month.

2. Buffalo is 6-3-1 against the Central Division entering a back-to-back versus the Blues and Chicago prior to its bye week.

3. Yeo's 7-1-0 record is the best start by any Blues coach in club history.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Sabres 2