Allen’s shutout carries Blues past Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Even when they’re not at their very best, the St. Louis Blues keep on finding ways to win.

Led by goalie Jake Allen, the Blues picked up a 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night. St. Louis improved to 12-0-1 in its last 13 games and has won seven in a row overall.

“We’re not going to put a bow on it and send it to anybody, but we’re going to take the two points, put them in the bank and look to have a better performance tomorrow against Columbus,” Blues captain David Backes said.

Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko, defenseman Dmitrij Jaskin and left winger Jaden Schwartz scored for St. Louis (34-13-4), which won despite some uncharacteristic breakdowns in its own end.

The star of the night was Allen, who made 23 saves for his fourth career shutout and was always there to pick up the pieces when things went wrong.

Allen’s best moments came in the second period when he stopped a breakaway from Buffalo right winger Chris Stewart with 7:30 remaining, stacked his pads high for a big pad save on center Zemgus Girgensons with 1:15 left and made a glove save on left winger Nicolas Deslauriers with eight seconds remaining.

He also made not one but two back-to-back saves on a short-handed breakaway attempt by center Brian Flynn 7:15 into the third period.

”I think the last two games our goalies have been the best players,“ Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. ”He was sound again. This is now three games in a row where he’s been sound.

“There’s stages in the season where you really need it and this is one of the stages where we need our goaltending. We’re playing OK, but we’re not playing at the level we want to see our game at. There’s some games you need your goalie and we’ve had two games in a row where we needed our goaltending.”

Allen, the backup to starter Brian Elliott, has gone 4-0 since the start of the new year.

“I‘m trying to practice as hard as I can, especially when my starts are somewhat limited and just being ready when I get my chance,” Allen said. “I want to make the most of every opportunity I can and I felt since the new year on it’s been a real fresh, good start for me.”

The Sabres (15-34-3) played well at times but were unable to build off their 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday that ended a franchise-worst losing streak at 14 games. Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 27 saves for Buffalo.

“They have 10 world-class Olympians on their team,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “For the first five to seven minutes of the game, we were kind of just watching them. They’re so powerful and so quick. This is a team that’s designed to win the Stanley Cup. And once we got used to the pace, I felt we played as well as we could. ... We had our chances, but we played well.”

Sabres center Tyler Ennis said, “A lot of should‘ve, could‘ve, would‘ve, but it wasn’t enough. But we’ll move forward. We played well for a majority of that game.”

Jaskin opened the scoring with just under two minutes left in the second period. After a faceoff win in the Buffalo end, Jaskin corraled the puck behind the Buffalo net and skated from left to right for a wraparound goal. It was his sixth goal of the year.

Tarasenko made it 2-0 with 5:38 remaining in the third period. After a nifty toe-drag, Backes fed Tarasenko for his team-best 27th goal of the year.

Schwartz added an empty-netter with 1:17 remaining. It was his 19th goal of the season.

NOTES: The Sabres scratched D Nikita Zadorov and D Andrej Meszaros. Buffalo coach Ted Nolan said before the game that Zadorov, 19, was struggling of late, and the team hopes to fix his game before bad habits develop. ... The Blues scratched C Joakim Lindstrom and C Jori Lehtera. D Kevin Shattenkirk also was out and is set to undergo abdominal surgery in the next week. ... The teams met for the second and final time this season. The Blues beat Buffalo 6-1 in St. Louis on Nov. 11.