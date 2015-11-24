Third-period goals push Blues past Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The St. Louis Blues saved their best period for last.

Right wingers Troy Brouwer and Robby Fabbri each had third-period goals as the Blues came from behind to beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Monday night.

Outhit, outshot and outscored through the first two periods, the Blues (14-6-2) rallied to win for the first time this season when trailing entering the third period. They were 0-6-2 entering the game.

“We started playing more of our game in the third period and it paid off,” Fabbri said.

Blues coach Ken Hitchock said the Sabres were the more physical team in the first two periods, but the Blues started to hit back in the third.

“Some of our veteran guys dug in and started to give it back in the third period,” Hitchock said. “That’s the hardest I’ve seen us get checked in a long time. We had to invest way more than we were if we expected to win the game. For the first two periods, we were looking for something easier and it wasn’t there.”

Goalkeeper Jake Allen made 24 saves for the Blues, who have won in their last four trips to First Niagara Center and beaten the Sabres in 18 of the last 20 meetings dating to 1999.

“Our goalie was our best player again,” Hitchcock said. “It’s beginning to be like a broken record, but you’re grateful for it.”

Center David Legwand scored for the Sabres (8-11-2), who are winless in their last five games. Rookie goaltender Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.

“I thought the way our goaltender was playing was going to be enough to win that game,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said.

The Sabres were 6-0 when leading after three periods entering this game, but center Ryan O‘Reilly said the young team is still lacking a killer instinct.

“We’ve got to hate to lose more,” O‘Reilly said. “I think we’re too OK with losing. It’s not good. We have to find a way to close that game out.”

The Blues killed off four penalties, including one in the final minute of the third period that the Sabers turned into a six-on-four advantage after pulling the goaltender.

In the last five games, the Blues have allowed one goal on 19 opposing power plays.

The Sabres out-shot the Blues 18-15 through the first two periods, but the Blues had an 11-7 advantage in the third period.

Fabbri scored the winning goal with 6:34 left to play. Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester created the scoring chance with a shot from the point that Ullmark could not control. Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges tried to clear the puck, but it bounced off Fabbri and past a sprawling Ullmark.

“I didn’t know where the puck was and I was just spinning around and I looked and saw it was in the net and I put my hands up,” Fabbri said. “I didn’t know who put it in or if it was me or not. It was something crazy like that.”

Bylsma challenged the goal, claiming Brouwer was offside as center David Backes carried the puck across the blue line. The goal was upheld on replay.

“I was pretty confident it was offside,” Bylsma said.

Brouwer beat Ullmark with a backhand from in front of the net to tie the score 1-1 five minutes into the third period. Defenseman Kevin Shattenirk extended his point streak to six games with an assist on the goal, Brouwer’s fifth of the season. Backes had the secondary assist.

Buffalo built a 1-0 lead with 3:15 left in the second period when Legwand gathered the puck from behind the net and backhanded it between Allen’s pads for the unassisted goal, which was Legwand’s first with the Sabres. Legwand last scored March 19 while playing for Ottawa.

Neither team put a shot on goal through the first seven minutes, but both teams managed eight shots by the end of the scoreless first period.

The Sabres squandered a few early opportunities. They could only get one shot to the net during the period’s lone power play, and O‘Reilly and center Johan Larrson each hit the post on point-blank shots within a three-minute span midway through the first.

“We had so many chances there that we got to put them away early when we have them,” O‘Reilly said. “It’s not good enough. It’s embarrassing.”

NOTES: Blues C Paul Stastny returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with a broken foot. LW Jaden Schwartz (ankle) and C Patrik Berglund (shoulder) remain out. ... Sabres C Zemgus Girgensons missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury, and D Mark Pysyk sat out his third straight game with a lower-body injury. ... St. Louis scratched D Joel Edmundson, RW Ryan Reaves and C Scott Gomez. ... Buffalo scratched C Tim Schaller. ... This was the second meeting between the teams in five days. St. Louis defeated Buffalo 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 19.