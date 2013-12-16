Preview: Blues at Senators

The St. Louis Blues have won three straight games and four of five as they look to continue their Eastern Conference domination on Monday when they visit the Ottawa Senators. The Senators are struggling having dropped four of six (2-2-2) as they try to gain ground on the final playoff spot in the conference. The Blues have won their last five contests against opponents from the East and have scored 21 goals in six December games.

Ottawa is 6-9-3 at home and has just one win in 12 games (1-9-2) against Western Conference opponents. The Senators lost to the Los Angeles Kings at home Saturday in a game where starting goaltender Craig Anderson gave way to Robin Lehner after allowing two goals on the first four shots. Ottawa surrenders 34.1 shots per game so it needs more consistency in the net in order to string together some wins.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Midwest, Sportsnet East, TVA

ABOUT THE BLUES (22-6-3): Jaroslav Halak started in net Saturday and allowed three goals for the third time in four starts, so Brian Elliott will get the nod even though he looked shaky in a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk leads the team with six points in December and captain David Backes has four goals in the month, including three in the last two games. Alexander Steen has scored 22 goals - two shy of his career high with 51 games remaining.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (13-15-6): Defenseman Marc Methot missed the last two games with the flu and has given way to rookie Cody Ceci, who averaged 19:19 in his first two NHL contests. Defenseman Jared Cowen has also been sidelined two contests after being suspended for a high hit during Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, but is eligible to return to the lineup versus St. Louis. Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the team with 17 points at home.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis is 11-2-0 against the Eastern Conference and 6-1-0 against the Atlantic Division.

2. Senators LW Bobby Ryan has 14 goals and 24 points in 18 career games against St. Louis.

3. The Blues have won their last two meetings with the Senators by a combined score of 8-3.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Senators 3