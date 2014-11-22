Blues take control in win over Senators

OTTAWA - The St. Louis Blues found themselves on Saturday afternoon.

After losing two road games with uncharacteristically sloppy play, the Blues shut down the Senators in a 3-2 final in front of 18,479 fans.

Blues goalie Brian Elliott had to make just five saves in a scoreless third period.

”We’ve had that habit in the past where we’ve sat back on our heels and teams just come at us in waves and waves and waves,“ Blues center David Backes said. ”I think we did a better job of getting in here, getting on our toes and making sure they had to come through 200 feet to score goals.

“They had a few chances. (Elliott) stood tall and made a few big saves, but for the most part, we took pretty good care of the puck in the third.”

Scoring for the Blues (13-6-1) were wingers Alex Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko and center Maxim Lapierre.

Center Mika Zibanejad and defenseman Erik Karlsson replied for the Senators (9-6-4).

Elliott stopped 24 shots to pick up the win, and Robin Lehner blocked 30 shots in the Ottawa net.

The Senators were so well covered they couldn’t even get Lehner out of the net for an extra attacker in the final minute.

“They play very structured, they’re well coached and they have a lot of good players,” Lehner said. “I think we had our chances to tie it up, but it doesn’t always happen.”

The teams traded goals in a second period that saw the Blues outshoot the Senators 10-9.

Steen picked up his fourth goal of the year at 12:45, carrying the puck into the Ottawa zone and, seconds later, deflecting a wrist shot from the point by defenseman Jay Bouwmeester behind Lehner.

The Senators, who had the NHL’s worst home ice power play numbers last season, scored their second of the day with the man-advantage at 15:21 when a Karlsson wrist shot from the point snuck through a crowd and past Elliott.

It was the 11th power play goal scored at Canadian Tire Centre this season by the Senators, who had just 16 at home in 2013-14.

”I didn’t see it coming through all the bodies,“ Elliott said of Karlsson’s goal. ”Those are tough ones to swallow, especially when up 3-1. That goal makes it a tight game.

“It’s kind of known around the league that he’s able to do that from the point. We were aware of it and we talked about it and it still happened, and that’s why it stings more.”

The Blues led 2-1 after the first period despite being outshot 12-8.

Lapierre opened the scoring with his first of the season, on the Blues’ first shot of the game, at 4:16.

Winger Steve Ott created the turnover that led to it when he knocked Senators defenseman Jared Cowen off the puck along the sideboards. Lapierre stepped out from the corner, slid the puck between defenseman Cody Ceci’s skates, then pushed a backhand between Lehner’s legs.

The Senators got that one back on a power play at 16:23, with winger Bobby Ryan centrring a pass from behind the net to Zibanejad, who one-timed a short shot behind Elliott.

But the Blues reclaimed the lead 30 seconds later when center Jori Lehtera took advantage of another Cowen turnover along the boards to feed Tarasenko, who one-timed a shot past Lehner’s catching glove.

“We’ve just got to be a little more assertive or a little smarter on shifts after goals,” Senators winger Clarke MacArthur said. “We’ve all been apart of that. That kind of deflates you a little bit.”

The Blues lost Bouwmeester to an injury in the third period.

“I think he stepped on a crack in the ice, so he’s got a lower body ailment right now,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We’ll see how he is in the morning.”

The Blues left after the game for Winnipeg, where they’ll face the Jets on Sunday.

The Senators begin a five-game road trip in Detroit on Monday.

NOTES: Senators D Chris Phillips was a late scratch. He participated in the warmup, but it appears the “lingering” injury he has been dealing with flared up. Phillips was replaced by D Patrick Wiercioch, who had been a healthy scratch in the previous five games. ... Missing his second straight game with a minor injury was Senators C Curtis Lazar. ... Senators W Erik Condra was a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive game. ... The Blues scratched W Joakim Lindstrom for a second consecutive game, W Chris Porter for fifth time in a row and D Chris Butler, who has yet to play since being recalled from the minors last week. ... Blues G Brian Elliott was the second-to-last player selected in the 2003 NHL entry draft, and it was the Senators who took the chance on him. Elliott went on to play 130 games in four seasons (2007-11) for Ottawa, winning 59 of them, before being traded to Colorado for current Senators G Craig Anderson on Feb. 18, 2011.