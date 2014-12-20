FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
December 21, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Blues at Sharks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The San Jose Sharks attempt to complete a perfect five-game homestand when they host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. San Jose improved to 4-0-0 on its stretch at SAP Center on Thursday by posting a 4-3 triumph over Edmonton, marking the second time during the streak it knocked off the Oilers. Matt Tennyson tied the game 8 1/2 minutes into the third period with his first career tally and fellow rookie Barclay Goodrow scored his second NHL goal 34 seconds later as the Sharks extended their home winning streak to seven games.

St. Louis looks to bounce back from a 6-4 loss at Los Angeles on Thursday in the opener of its three-game road trip. The contest started out as a laugher for the Blues as captain David Backes, Dmitrij Jaskin and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored in a 2:48 span late in the first period. But the Kings netted six of the next seven goals to put an end to St. Louis’ five-game winning streak.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE BLUES (21-9-2): St. Louis assigned defenseman Petteri Lindbohm to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. The 21-year-old Finn notched an assist Thursday for his first point in eight NHL contests. Right wing Vladimir Tarasenko enters Saturday with a seven-game point streak during which he has recorded six goals and five assists, while defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has collected a goal and five assists during his six-game run.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (18-11-4): San Jose will be without Mirco Mueller for a while as it announced the rookie defenseman will play for Team Switzerland in the World Junior Championships, which begin on Friday. The 19-year-old Mueller recorded a goal and two assists in 24 games with the Sharks. “This is a great honor and opportunity for Mirco to represent his country,” general manager Doug Wilson said. “As an important young player to our franchise for now and the future, we think this experience will provide a positive impact on his career moving forward.”

OVERTIME

1. Both of Goodrow’s NHL goals came against Edmonton.

2. St. Louis’ third-ranked power play has gone 7-for-13 over the last six contests.

3. The Sharks are 14-for-15 on the penalty kill over their last seven games.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Sharks 1

