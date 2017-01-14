Preview: Blues at Sharks

The St. Louis Blues attempt to avoid a third straight overall loss when they continue their California trip Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. St. Louis concluded a 3-3-0 homestand with a loss to Boston on Tuesday before beginning its trek with a 5-1 setback in Los Angeles two nights later.

As the Blues go, so apparently goes Vladimir Tarasenko, who did not tally in the back-to-back defeats after scoring four times during a three-game streak to mark the fourth consecutive season in which he reached the 20-goal plateau. San Jose returns home after splitting two games in Alberta, a trek during which it posted a 5-3 victory at Edmonton on Tuesday but dropped a 3-2 decision in Calgary the following night. The Sharks fell two points behind Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division with the setback and are just one ahead of the Oilers, but they have two games in hand on both clubs. Defenseman Brent Burns has been on fire of late, collecting two goals and seven assists during his string of four straight multi-point performances.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE BLUES (21-16-5): Robert Bortuzzo returned to the lineup Thursday after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old defenseman blocked three shots while receiving 15 minutes, 36 seconds of ice time in his first contest since Dec. 3. Jake Allen has won only three of his last 11 starts (3-7-0) and has been pulled in two straight and three of his last five.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (25-15-2): Mirco Mueller was assigned to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League on Friday after recording a goal and an assist over four games with the Sharks this month. The 21-year-old Swiss defenseman, who registered a tally and four points in 50 NHL contests over the previous two seasons, notched eight assists in 25 contests with the Barracuda earlier this campaign. Blue-liner Dylan DeMelo is expected to miss eight weeks after undergoing surgery on Thursday to repair the broken right wrist he suffered against Edmonton two days earlier.

OVERTIME

1. Blues C Paul Stastny scored his 10th goal on Thursday, marking the 10th time in his 11 seasons in the NHL he has reached double digits.

2. San Jose D Justin Braun needs two points to reach 100 for his career.

3. St. Louis LW Jaden Schwartz, who scored two goals in a 3-2 home victory over the Sharks on Nov. 17, is two assists shy of the century mark in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Blues 1