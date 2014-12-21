Burns nets winner to lift Sharks past Blues in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Brent Burns’ overtime heroics rewarded the first sellout crowd at SAP Center in 11 games on Saturday night.

The San Jose defenseman drilled his 10th goal of the season from the middle of the blue line on the power play to lift the Sharks to a dramatic 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues to extend their winning streak at home to eight straight games.

San Jose had not drawn a full house of 17,562 since Nov. 6.

“He has a shot, doesn’t he?” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said rhetorically. “He put himself in a good position, created a shooting lane. The pass was in his wheelhouse, he just pounded away at it. It’s hard to stop a shot that fast and quick.”

Blues left winger Alexander Steen tripped Joe Pavelski at center ice following a St. Louis turnover that could have resulted in a breakaway by the Sharks’ right winger to give the hosts the power play and set the stage for Burns.

“Whenever a team gets a chance in overtime like that the odds go up that they score and they did a good job,” Allen said.

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic tied the game with his fourth goal of the season with 20.6 seconds left in regulation. Vlasic’s wrister from the left point slipped past Blues goalie Jake Allen after San Jose center Joe Thornton supplied the set-up feed.

“There’s a lot of ice available and, with Jumbo making that pass, he’s not going to miss,” Vlasic said. “It took a lot against a good defensive team. We found a way to get a late goal, but we had a lot of opportunities before that. It’s nice to get the win the way we did.”

“The most disappointing part of it is team-wise we played extremely well and we didn’t get the job done,” Blues left winger Steve Ott said. “Collectively we made some mistakes and unfortunately those mistakes happened late in the game and in overtime. We have to clean ourselves up and we have to play better and find ways to close games out.”

The Sharks outshot the Blues 13-2 during the opening eight minutes of the second period, finally punched through to break a scoreless tie but went into the second intermission trailing as the visitors rallied to score a pair late.

San Jose fourth-line center Andrew Desjardins scored his second goal of the season and first in 11 games at 10:47 when his shot from the bottom of the left circle elevated over Allen’s right pad and under the goalie’s blocker on the near post.

“I would have liked to have the first one back,” Allen said. “That was an unacceptable goal.”

St. Louis gained the equalizer at 14:29 when center Patrik Berglund scored his fourth of the season with a sweeping backhand shot past sprawled San Jose goalie Antti Niemi, who left a rebound on a hard slap shot from Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Sharks defensemen Brenden Dillon couldn’t tie up Berglund’s stick.

Then, at 17:21, the pesky Ott scored his first goal in 55 games as a member of the Blues on a breakaway. St. Louis center Maxim Lapierre saw Ott had split Burns and Dillon and hit him in stride with a 50-foot pass from the offensive zone. It was Ott’s first goal in 59 games overall as his last was scored while with Buffalo against Edmonton on Feb. 3, 2014.

“We were pushing hard in that second period. I think we gained the momentum in the second even though we lost the lead,” Sharks forward Joe Pavelski said. “Guys came out hard in the third. ... It just took a long time.”

NOTES: San Jose rookie D Mirco Mueller will participate in the World Junior Tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 for Switzerland. Mueller, 19, has appeared in two previous World Junior events. He was a healthy scratch in six of nine games before the decision was announced. ... The Blues’ top defense pairing of Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester were split up on Saturday after being on the ice for five of Los Angeles’ six goals Thursday. Pietrangelo, a minus-10 coming into the game, was paired at the outset with Chris Butler while Bouwmeester, a minus-3, skated alongside Kevin Shattenkirk. ... St. Louis C David Backes became the 10th player in team history to appear in 600 career games. ... The Sharks and Blue hadn’t met this season before Saturday, but will be done with their three-game series in the span of 12 nights. ... The Sharks begin a stretch of six of eight games on the road in Anaheim on Monday. ... The Blues cap a three-game trip in Denver on Tuesday. ... San Jose’s healthy scratches included D Mirco Mueller, D Matt Irwin and C Chris Tierney. ... LW Chris Porter, D Petteri Lindbohm and LW Magnus Paajarvi did not dress for St. Louis.