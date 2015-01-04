Oshie picks up hat trick; Blues blitz Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks found Saturday night that life without Joe Thornton isn’t very pleasant.

With their former captain missing a rare game because of injury, San Jose was no match for a St. Louis Blues team that snapped a five-game road losing streak with a 7-2 win at the sold-out SAP Center.

Right winger T.J. Oshie notched his second career hat trick to fuel the Blues’ potent offense that chased Sharks goalie Antti Niemi (21 saves) early in the third period.

St. Louis scored three more times in the third period after leading 4-2 through 40 minutes.

“On a night when we needed everybody to elevate their game because of the opponent and the loss of a key player, we did the exact opposite,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “They were harder, quicker and more determined. At every position, they were stronger. You could lose a key player at any time of the year.”

It was a scoring bonanza for the Blues as left winger Alexander Steen and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk also enjoyed four-point games with a goal and three assists each.

Left winger Jaden Schwartz returned to the lineup for the first time in eight games to score a goal and add an assist. Center Paul Stastny contributed two assists.

“He’s been playing probably his best hockey the past six or seven games despite the fact that we haven’t been as successful,” Shattenkirk said of Oshie. “He’s doing the right things. He’s going into the hard areas. He has such a knack for finding the puck out of those scrums and around the net. That’s where you see a lot of his goals come from.”

The Blues piled on three goals in the third period.

Schwartz tipped a Steen shot from the point past Niemi five seconds into defenseman Scott Hannan’s holding penalty. Schwartz’s 12th goal of the season came at 1:17.

Rookie right winger Dmitrij Jaskin scored his fourth unassisted with a turnaround shot from the right boards at 4:58 that chased Niemi in favor of backup Alex Stalock.

Oshie capped his three-goal night with a power-play goal at 9:16 on a shot that struck Stalock’s stick and ricocheted off Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic before crossing the goal line.

“We’d been playing pretty well for long stretches the last three or four games,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “This is the reward we got for doing it. We eliminated some of the big mistakes we’d been making that hurt us badly and then came and managed the game properly as it moved along.”

St. Louis took control in the second period by scoring twice to open a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Shortly after San Jose failed on the game’s first power play, Oshie skated around three defenders to score at 5:32. Oshie beat San Jose left winger Tye McGinn on the outside and then split defensemen Matt Tennyson and Hannan.

The Sharks came up empty during an additional 2:48 of power-play time before surrendering a back-breaking goal just 8.6 seconds before the end of the period.

Schwartz made a blind backhand pass from the end boards after winning a battle against San Jose defenseman Brent Burns right to the stick of a pinching Shattenkirk, who scored from close range for his seventh goal of the season.

“It was just a battle in the corner,” Schwartz said. “The puck popped loose. I knew there wasn’t much time left in the (period). I just had a feeling our defenseman was kind of sneaking down. I didn’t see him, but I had a feeling someone was there. I just fired it there.”

The Blues, dominating in shots early, broke on top when Oshie tapped a loose puck that caromed off the stick of Steen over Niemi at 11:49. The Blues had a 15-2 edge in shots at the time of the goal.

“Right from the first shift we were never in that game,” Sharks center Logan Couture said. “It’s very disappointing, especially in our home building. ... If you can’t win missing one player, you’re not going to go too far. We didn’t play at an NHL level. We didn’t even compete.”

The Sharks scored twice within 40 seconds to take a brief 2-1 lead. First, rookie right winger Melker Karlsson tapped in his second when a rebound of left winger Barclay Goodrow’s shot struck and felled Shattenkirk in front at 17:42.

Center Joe Pavelski scored his 20th goal of the season on a wrist shot from below the right circle, a bad-angle shot that beat Blues goalie Brian Elliott high at 18:22.

But St. Louis struck right back 43.1 seconds before the end of the period when Steen ripped a slap shot from below the left circle that beat Niemi, who was deep in his net and hugging the near post.

“Our effort wasn’t there and that’s disappointing,” Pavelski said. “When we come to the rink, we want to jump on them early and we didn’t execute anything.”

NOTES: San Jose’s power play is in a 1-for-21 funk in four games after an 0-for-6 showing against St. Louis. ... The Blues return home for seven straight after Tuesday’s game in Arizona. ... The Sharks begin a three-game road trip on Monday in Winnipeg. ... LW John Scott served the last of his four-game suspension on Saturday. ... St. Louis reassigned F Colin Fraser to Chicago of the AHL to make room for Schwartz. ... San Jose F Joe Pavelski led all NHL players with 44 goals and 20 power-play goals during the 2014 calendar year. ... D Matt Irwin was San Jose’s lone healthy scratch. C Maxim Lapierre and C Joakim Lindstrom did not dress for St. Louis.