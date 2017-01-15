Hutton-led Blues blank Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- It won't erase what happened the last time the Blues were in town, but the St. Louis Blues certainly made their mark Saturday.

The visitors played a physical brand of hockey and received stellar goaltending from one-time Sharks farmhand Carter Hutton en route to a 4-0 win over San Jose, the club that eliminated them from the Western Conference finals last spring.

"Obviously, that's a cherry on top," Hutton said of registering his fifth career shutout and second against San Jose in four career appearances. "My last games have been good, I feel solid. It was a great team effort. We weathered the storm. They had some chances in the first, and we kind of tipped the ice and killed some penalties. From there, we took over and played rock solid."

Hutton stopped 23 shots as San Jose was blanked at SAP Center for the second time in 21 games. The Sharks were last shut out at home by the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-0 on Nov. 5.

"I don't think we were very good from the start of the game," Sharks alternate captain Logan Couture said.

What is left now for San Jose, losers of two straight, is to wonder if its offensive leader, alternate captain Joe Thornton, will receive supplemental discipline for a major penalty and game misconduct earned just over a minute after the Blues took a 2-0 lead midway through the middle period.

Thornton was sent to an early shower for spearing Blues center Paul Stastny at center ice at 11:09 of the second. It was Thornton's third career game misconduct. His last came Nov. 4, 2010, and he was subsequently suspended two games for striking another St. Louis forward, David Perron.

Stastny was not injured on the play.

"I think he could have hit him a lot harder," Couture said. "I don't think it was worthy of the five minutes. The league is trying to protect players."

Thornton was unavailable afterward.

"He plays hard, he competes," Sharks coach Joe Pavelski said of Thornton. "Something happened and he went there. That should fire us up if anything. It normally does. If you lose a guy, it doesn't really matter what happens, we have to respond better than we did."

With the game scoreless early in the second period, Sharks had an extended two-man advantage. However, after Joe Pavelski missed a wide-open net by firing off the side of the net, the San Jose captain took out some frustration on Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and drew an interference penalty.

Once the Blues killed the second of their penalties to begin their first power play, it wasn't long before Parayko let fly with a slap shot from above the right circle that appeared to deflect off the stick of Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and past goalie Martin Jones (22 saves).

"It's a night where the first half of the game it's going pretty good," Pavelski said. "We were set up to score on that five-on-three, and I missed that open net. I took a penalty, they scored a quick one, and the momentum shifted."

Parayko's second goal of the season came at 5:27, and it stood following a coach's challenge after video was inconclusive of St. Louis left winger Alexander Steen going offside as the visitors entered the zone.

"Obviously, five-on-three is never easy to kill," Parayko said. "They have great players over there. It's a good starting point for everything. We grabbed a little bit of momentum from that and pushed forward."

Couture said, "We had some chances on the power play -- you've got to score -- five-on-three, four-on-three, at least get some better looks. We didn't generate anything, killed momentum, and they go out and score."

The Blues went up 2-0 at 10:01 when winger David Perron punched home a loose puck at the side of the net after a Parayko's drive caromed off the skate of Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon and inside the near post. It was Perron's 11th goal of the season.

"The second goal gave us breathing room, but we really were together on a lot ... of our game," Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. "We were together on our exits, we were together on our entries, we were on the same page as far as movement goes. We looked fast, we looked quick because we were on the same page for the whole night."

The Blues, who snapped a two-game losing streak, took a 3-0 lead at 9:16 of the third period when forward Jori Lehtera scored his fifth goal of the season with a deflection with his back to the net. Steen added an empty-netter at 14:37.

"Whenever you beat a great team like that, it's a good starting point for sure," Hutton said. "It's a great opportunity for us to take the positives and push forward."

NOTES: San Jose D David Schlemko returned after missing five games with an upper-body injury. D Paul Martin dressed after missing one game to give the Sharks a healthy blue line for the first time since Dec. 30. ... Sharks LW Joonas Donskoi was out with an upper-body injury. The only other game he missed this season was as a healthy scratch on Dec. 14. ... Sharks C Tommy Wingels rejoined the lineup after scratches in the previous two games and seven of the previous nine. ... The Blues conclude a three-game trip on Sunday at Anaheim. St. Louis is 4-2 on the second night of back-to-backs this season. ... LW Dmitrij Jaskin played in place of LW Scottie Upshall as Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said he wanted more size on the fourth line.