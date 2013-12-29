FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Blues at Stars
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 30, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Blues at Stars

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Dallas Stars look to continue their success at home on Sunday, when they host the St. Louis Blues. Dallas, which opened its five-game homestand with a 4-1 triumph over Nashville on Friday, plays 12 of its next 17 contests in the Lone Star State. American Airlines Center has been a friendly place for the Stars, who have won three straight there and are 4-0-1 in their last five overall games.

“These (games) are very important,” captain Jamie Benn said. “We’ve done a pretty good job on the road, and now we’ve got to take care of this schedule with a lot of home games coming up.” St. Louis overcame three two-goal deficits on Saturday before defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored the decisive tally in the fifth round of the shootout for a 6-5 victory over Chicago. The victory came just hours after leading scorer Alex Steen was placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLUES (25-7-5): Jaden Schwartz scored in his fourth straight contest and secured his 17th point in 16 games (nine goals, eight assists). Vladimir Tarasenko collected a goal and two assists as he was one of six different St. Louis players to score in a 6-1 victory over Dallas on Nov. 23. Brian Elliott made 34 saves in that contest and could draw another start versus the Stars.

ABOUT THE STARS (19-12-6): Kari Lehtonen was blitzed for five goals on 18 shots before making an early exit in his last encounter with St. Louis. The 30-year-old Finn, however, traditionally has fared well versus the Blues - posting an 8-4-0 mark with a slim 1.92 goals-against average. Erik Cole tallied twice versus Nashville but has just one goal in 14 career contests against St. Louis.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis owns an impressive 11-0-1 mark against its Central Division rivals.

2. Dallas D Brenden Dillon scored his team’s lone goal versus the Blues but has yet to tally again this season.

3. The Blues have scored a power-play goal in three straight games, while the Stars have killed off 11 straight short-handed situations in their last four contests.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Stars 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.