Preview: Blues at Stars

The Dallas Stars attempt to clinch their first postseason berth since 2008 when they face the St. Louis Blues in their home finale on Friday. Dallas is two points ahead of Phoenix for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with two games remaining and owns the tiebreaker between the clubs. The Stars’ quest to end its five-season playoff drought was stalled when they dropped a 3-1 decision to visiting Columbus on Wednesday in a game that was postponed from March 10 due to the collapse of center Rich Peverley as a result of a cardiac event.

St. Louis fell out of first place in the Central Division as a result of its 4-2 loss in Minnesota and Colorado’s triumph at Vancouver. The Blues and Avalanche are even in points, but Colorado owns the tiebreaker. The division rivals split their first four meetings of the season, with Dallas winning the last two - on the road.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLUES (52-21-7): St. Louis is in the midst of a four-game losing streak during which it has scored a total of five goals. Injuries also are beginning to hit the team as captain David Backes missed Thursday’s game with a foot injury suffered two days earlier and could be out until the postseason. The club lost T.J. Oshie in the setback to Minnesota when he was elbowed in the head by Mike Rupp midway through the second period.

ABOUT THE STARS (39-30-11): Dallas has been inconsistent this month, alternating wins and losses over its six games since April 1. Offense has been an issue, as the team has scored a total of four goals in the defeats and 12 in the victories. The Stars have thrived at home of late, going 7-1-1 in their last nine at American Airlines Center.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas captain Jamie Benn is riding a four-game point streak during which he has collected four goals and two assists.

2. Blues LW Alex Steen has recorded three goals and six assists over his last seven contests.

3. Stars C Tyler Seguin has been kept off the scoresheet only twice in his last 18 games, registering 11 goals and 14 assists in that span.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Stars 2