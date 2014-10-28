Preview: Blues at Stars

The St. Louis Blues attempt to build off an impressive victory when they visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. St. Louis snapped a two-game slide during which it totaled one goal with a 3-2 home triumph over Chicago on Saturday. Ryan Reaves and Dmitrij Jaskin scored in the final 1:51 of the second period to create a 3-1 lead and the Blues held off their Central Division rival in the third to post just their second win in five games.

Dallas is coming off a 7-5 road loss to the New York Islanders in which Frans Nielsen registered a hat trick in the third period. Jason Spezza, Tyler Seguin and captain Jamie Benn combined for two goals and three assists but were a collective minus-11 in the contest. The Stars have scored 18 goals over their last four contests but have allowed the same amount in that span.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLUES (3-3-1): Reaves and Vladimir Tarasenko are questionable for Tuesday’s contest due to a bacterial infection that has hit the team in recent days. Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson is expected to make his season debut against Dallas after being medically cleared to return from a hip injury he suffered last campaign. “It feels pretty good,” the 27-year-old Swede told the club’s web site after Monday’s practice. “The last hurdle, I would say, is to get a game in. That’s when you know how it feels.”

ABOUT THE STARS (4-2-2): Valeri Nichushkin and defenseman Sergei Gonchar participated in practice Monday, but neither is very close to being inserted into the lineup. Nichushkin has missed six games with a groin/hip issue, while Gonchar has yet to make his season debut due to a fractured ankle suffered during the preseason. “They are going to need a little time to get back in the grind,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’re at stage one, and we are going to move them along.”

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis was shut out in two of its first three road games of the campaign but scored a season-high six goals in the other contest.

2. Seguin has collected six goals - two game-winners - and seven assists during his six-game point streak.

3. The Stars have won three straight meetings with the Blues, but St. Louis G Brian Elliott has emerged victorious in his last three outings against Dallas.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Blues 3