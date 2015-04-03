Preview: Blues at Stars

Less than 24 hours after clinching a playoff spot, the St. Louis Blues continue their quest for a division crown when they visit the Dallas Stars on Friday. St. Louis wrapped up a postseason berth for the fourth consecutive campaign and the 39th time in franchise history with Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Calgary.

Four different players recorded a goal and an assist apiece as the Blues climbed within two points of Nashville for first place in the Central Division with a game in hand. Dallas’ chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim at best, as it trails Los Angeles by six points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with five games remaining. The Stars haven’t helped themselves in the race, losing two of their last three contests - including a 5-3 setback against the Flames on Monday. The trend in the five-game season series favors St. Louis on Friday as the road team won each of the first four meetings.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLUES (47-23-7): Jaden Schwartz was one of the four players with a goal and an assist Thursday, setting a personal best in the process. The 22-year-old raised his season total to a career-high 58 points, two more than his output from last season, and matched the 25-goal mark he also reached in 2013-14. St. Louis is expected to again be without its top two scorers in Vladimir Tarasenko (71 points) and Alex Steen (62) due to lower-body injuries.

ABOUT THE STARS (37-30-10): Dallas could receive a boost as Valeri Nichushkin was recalled from his conditioning assignment with Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday and may be in the lineup against the Blues. The 20-year-old Russian, who registered 34 points as a rookie last season, went scoreless in four games before suffering a hip injury that required surgery. “He’s real excited to be back playing,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “To be back here and have the opportunity to play, he is real excited.”

OVERTIME

1. Stars D Jordie Benn may return to the lineup Friday after missing two contests with a back injury.

2. Blues G Jake Allen posted his 20th victory versus Calgary, making the Blues one of two teams in the league (New York Rangers) with two goaltenders to reach the plateau. Brian Elliott, who has recorded 23 wins, is expected to start Friday.

3. Dallas C Shawn Horcoff did not practice Thursday due to an illness and is questionable for the game against St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Blues 2