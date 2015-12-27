Preview: Blues at Stars

The St. Louis Blues served a message to the Dallas Stars that the Central Division will not be won without a battle. After outlasting Dallas in a nine-round shootout, St. Louis vies for a home-and-home sweep when the division rivals reconvene at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Captain David Backes notched an assist on Robby Fabbri’s goal late in regulation before converting in the final round of the bonus format in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the Stars. Vladimir Tarasenko helped set up Alex Steen’s second-period goal to extend his point streak to eight games (six goals, six assists). The 24-year-old Russian has scored six goals and added two assists in six contests against Dallas since the start of last season. Forward Tyler Seguin recorded his sixth goal and 12th point in his last 12 contests for the Stars, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end and their lead over the second-place Blues in the Central trimmed to seven points.

ABOUT THE BLUES (22-11-4): After posting his first victory in nearly two months on Dec. 19, Brian Elliott likely will have a chance to win his second straight start on Sunday. The 30-year-old Ontario native owns a 5-3-0 career record versus Dallas, although his 3.09 goals-against average leaves a bit to be desired. Fabbri scored with 1:50 remaining in regulation on Saturday, giving him a goal in three straight games.

ABOUT THE STARS (26-7-3): Colton Sceviour scored in his second consecutive game after failing to record a point in each of his previous 16 contests. Patrick Sharp notched an assist to extend his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists), but veteran Jason Spezza was held in check to have his run end at three straight contests. Kari Lehtonen likely will draw the nod on Sunday against St. Louis, versus which he owns a 12-6-2 career mark with two shutouts and a 2.20 GAA.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas captain Jamie Benn secured an assist for his 12th point in nine games.

2. St. Louis has scored eight times with the man advantage in its last nine contests.

3. The Stars are 5-for-15 on the power play in their last four games after going 0-for-16 in the previous four.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Stars 2