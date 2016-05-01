Preview: Blues at Stars

The Dallas Stars owned the NHL’s second-best home record during the regular season and look to continue that dominance when they host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. The Stars squeezed out a 2-1 victory in Game 1 to improve to 8-0-1 in their last nine at American Airlines Center.

Although the Stars were clearly the better team in the series opener, coach Lindy Ruff understands what awaits his team on Sunday. “This series has just started. Game 1 is a long ways behind us right now,” Ruff said. “This is like a Game 7. They don’t want to go down 2-0.” The Blues won four of five meetings - three beyond regulation - during the regular season and finished two points behind Dallas for the best record in the Western Conference. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy series,” St. Louis netminder Brian Elliott said. “So we’re down one and now we’ve got to respond.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Sportsnet, TVA

ABOUT THE BLUES: After going toe-to-toe in a hard-hitting seven-game series against reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago, St. Louis couldn’t match the speed of Dallas, which poured 42 shots on goal but also enjoyed a surprised 32-26 edge in hits. Star forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who led the Blues with 40 goals during the regular season and scored four times in the first-round series win against the Blackhawks, logged 21:04 of ice time in Game 1 and absorbed seven of those hits. “It’s really fun to play against those guys because like (Stars captain) Jamie Benn said, ‘They hate us, we hate them.’ But it’s fun stuff,” Tarasenko said Saturday.

ABOUT THE STARS: Rookie center Radek Faksa, a former first-round draft pick who scored five goals in 45 games this season while splitting time between Dallas and the minors, set up one goal before scoring the decisive tally Friday - his second game-winner of the postseason. “He’s always in the right spot,” teammate Jason Spezza said of Faksa. “You can tell he’s been well-coached. He’s a big guy down the middle who doesn’t cheat, ever. Really good (defensively). When you have a guy who’s 6-3 and plays like that, it really helps.” With forward Patrick Eaves on crutches Saturday with a foot injury, Ruff said Valeri Nichushkin will play in Game 2.

OVERTIME

1. Stars G Kari Lehtonen stopped 31-of-32 shots to improve to 7-1-0 in his last eight starts.

2. St. Louis is 0-for-5 on the power play over the past three games.

3. The Stars on Saturday recalled Fs Curtis McKenzie and Brett Ritchie from Texas of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTIONS: Blues 3, Stars 2 (OT)