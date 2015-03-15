Blues 3, Stars 0: Jake Allen made 28 saves to record his fifth career shutout and Vladimir Tarasenko scored his team-leading 34th goal as visiting St. Louis skated to its fourth win in five outings.

Alex Steen and T.J. Oshie each collected a goal and an assist in the third period for the Blues, who pulled even in points with Nashville atop the Central Division. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo notched two assists and made an alert defensive play by swatting a loose puck as it trickled along the goal line.

Kari Lehtonen turned aside 18 shots for Dallas, which fell for just the second time in seven outings (5-1-1) and remained six points behind Winnipeg in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Stars failed on all six power-play opportunities after going 3-for-6 in Friday’s 4-2 win over Washington.

Allen preserved his fourth shutout of the season by making 12 saves in the third period. The 24-year-old’s performance was significantly better than his previous two appearances, as he yielded five goals in a loss to Montreal on Feb. 24 and four more in a 6-5 setback to Vancouver on March 1.

After two scoreless periods, Tarasenko drew first blood 4:26 into the third as he skated around captain Jamie Benn before turning into the high slot and wristing a shot past Lehtonen. Steen’s one-timer from the right circle beat the screened goaltender with 3:15 to play and Oshie sealed the win by scoring into the empty net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tarasenko has tormented the Stars in Dallas this season, collecting three goals and an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory on Oct. 28 and also tallying in a 4-3 setback on Dec. 27. ... St. Louis C Patrik Berglund had a team-high four shots while playing in his 500th career game. ... Stars rookie D John Klingberg missed his third straight contest due to an upper-body injury.