Blues erupt in third to beat Stars

DALLAS -- Despite being on the second night of a back-to-back, the St. Louis Blues looked fresher than the Dallas Stars in the third period on Sunday night at American Airlines Center.

In a game that was scoreless after 40 minutes, the Blues erupted for three goals in the final frame, including the game-winner from right winger Vladimir Tarasenko. Backup goaltender Jake Allen stopped all 28 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the season as the Blues blanked the Stars 3-0.

“Our best period by a mile was the third period. We started skating. We looked like we were energized,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “Two points is two points. We got out of the first period alive. It kind of woke everybody up and away we went.”

Tarasenko scored his 34th of the season and sixth career goal against Dallas, including five this season, 4:26 into the third period with a wrist shot from the slot that deflected in off the left pad of Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen during a 4-on-4 situation.

Prior to scoring, Tarasenko evaded Dallas left winger and captain Jamie Benn in the high slot, a goal Benn took full responsibility for.

“It’s that time of year when you have to be 100 percent,” Benn said. “I lost my guy, it’s in the back of the net and we lose the game. It’s unacceptable.”

The game went 4-on-4 at 3:33 of the third when Blues center and captain David Backes and Stars left winger Curtis McKenzie received matching roughing penalties.

“I like to play 4-on-4 more because you have more space and you can play more position hockey than 5-on-5,” Tarasenko said. “I think it was a really good play by (Paul Stastny). I‘m so happy when I saw my shot goes through. It was an important goal for the team. I‘m happy to get the two points.”

St. Louis also received insurance goals from left winger Alexander Steen, who scored on the power play with 3:15 remaining, and right winger T.J. Oshie, who scored an empty-netter with 1:56 remaining.

The Blues were on the power play after Stars center Vernon Fiddler was called for hooking with 3:59 remaining. St. Louis converted 34 seconds later to take a 2-1 lead.

Oshie and Steen each had a goal and an assist and Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had two assists.

Dallas (32-28-10) is now 2-5-3 in its last seven games on home ice, a number Stars coach Lindy Ruff can’t quite understand.

”It’s crazy, Ruff said. “We didn’t self-destruct here. We had our chances. We knew it was going to be a tight one. We weren’t able to take advantage (of our opportunities), but in the meantime we didn’t do anything really stupid at the same time. We just didn’t quite click on some plays. Those were plays that we finished on the road, and we weren’t able to quite finish on tonight.”

This is a game that was scoreless through two periods and lacking in terms of serious scoring chances. But that all changed in the final 20 minutes.

Lehtonen made a big glove save on a slap shot by Pietrangelo from the right point with 3:34 remaining in the second period. Lehtonen denied Pietrangelo at the far post to stop play.

Early in the third period, the Blues showed some spring in their step with several quality chances. The first came from Tarasenko 1:40 into the final frame when he sent a wrist shot through Dallas rookie defenseman Jamie Oleksiak but right into Lehtonen’s midsection.

Blues center Paul Stastny then had a wrist shot from the slot denied by Lehtonen at 2:02 of the third. The puck was resting inside the Dallas crease after the ensuing rebound, but was cleared from danger by Stars defenseman Jason Demers.

Lehtonen stopped 18 of 20 shots for Dallas before leaving the ice with 2:00 remaining.

NOTES: The Blues scratched D Robert Bortuzzo, D Chris Butler, C Steve Ott and LW Chris Porter. ... The Stars scratched D Trevor Daley (lower body), LW Ryan Garbutt and D John Klingberg (upper body). Garbutt was a healthy scratch for a third consecutive game. Klingberg missed a third consecutive game due to injury. ‘Blues G Jake Allen was making his first start since March 1 at Vancouver. ... Stars G Kari Lehtonen was starting his fourth consecutive game. ... The Blues were beginning a road trip that will see them play six times over the next 10 days. ... The Stars were beginning a four-game homestand. ... Blues C Patrik Berglund was appearing in his 500th career game. ... Sunday marked the fourth of five regular-season meetings between the Blues and Stars. St. Louis will also play in Dallas on April 3.