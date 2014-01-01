Blues 2, Wild 1: Jaden Schwartz scored in his sixth consecutive game and added an assist as visiting St. Louis sent Minnesota to its sixth loss in a row.

Brian Elliott turned aside 24 shots to win his four straight start, coming within nine seconds of the Blues’ third straight shutout against the Wild. T.J. Oshie also scored as St. Louis extended its winning streak versus Minnesota to seven games and improved to 13-0-1 against Central Division foes.

Defenseman Ryan Suter netted the lone goal for the Wild, who have dropped six straight in regulation for the first time in franchise history. Josh Harding made 21 saves in losing his second straight start.

St. Louis, which won its third straight overall and improved to 5-0-1 in its last six, broke the scoreless deadlock at 6:49 of the second period. Schwartz forced a turnover in the offensive zone and slipped a backhand pass to Oshie, who slid the puck past Harding for his sixth goal of the season and second in as many games.

The Blues doubled the lead just over nine minutes later, when Schwartz continued his sizzling streak by leading a 2-on-1 rush down the right wing and beating Harding with a wrist shot with 4:01 left in the session. The victory extended St. Louis’ road point streak to seven games (5-0-2).

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blues RW Chris Stewart, who scored eight goals in his previous nine games, had his face bloodied when he was struck by a puck in the first period and did not return. The Blues also were without their top two goal-scorers in Alex Steen (concussion) and captain David Backes (undisclosed), who sat out his second straight game. ... Minnesota, which came up empty on three power plays, has lost six in a row for the first time since a seven-game slide (0-5-2) in February 2012. ... Elliott notched his second career assist on Schwartz’s goal, with the first coming during the 2009-10 season as a member of the Ottawa Senators.