Wild beat Blues in possible playoff preview

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The statistics indicate that a first round playoff series between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues is a good possibility.

After beating the Central Division-leading Blues twice in their last four games, that would probably be fine with the Wild.

On Saturday, the Wild sprinted to a big lead en route to a 6-3 win over the Blues.

Right winger Justin Fontaine had a goal and two assists for Minnesota (40-25-7), which also got goals from right winger Chris Stewart, left wingers Thomas Vanek and Zach Parise, defenseman Jonas Brodin and center Mikko Koivu.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk, making his 31st consecutive start, recorded 26 saves.

St. Louis got a goal and an assist each from right winger Vladimir Tarasenko and center Jaden Schwartz, and center Paul Stastny scored his 500th career point, but the Blues (45-21-6) lost their second consecutive game.

The Wild have a solid hold on a wild card spot with 10 games to play, but aren’t thinking about meeting the Blues in the playoffs -- at least not at the moment.

“No, not right now,” Vanek said. “I think for us it’s just about picking up points and getting into the dance. It’s so tight there on our side with the wild card, we can’t look ahead to a possible matchup. We have to get in first and then worry about that.”

Goalie Brian Elliott stopped just 11 of 15 shots in the first 24 minutes and was pulled in favor of Jake Allen after the Wild led 4-0. Allen had 10 saves in relief.

Stewart woke up the matinee crowd with a breakaway goal in the first period, intercepting a St. Louis pass at the far blue line and skating in alone on the Blues’ net.

Stewart’s quick stick-handling move fooled Elliott, and the Wild forward was able to slip the puck between the goalie’s pads at 7:47.

”It felt great,“ said Stewart, who spent parts of four seasons with the Blues and admitted scoring against them is special. ”It’s not often that team gives up breakaways, so when you get that chance, you definitely want to make them pay.

“Any time you play a former team, I think it’s an easy one to get up for, especially this time of year and for how tight the standings are.”

Vanek doubled the lead at 12:14 when a shot from the blue line by right winger Justin Fontaine deflected off Vanek’s stick, then off his shoulder, bouncing high in the air and landing in the net behind Elliott.

It was the eighth point Vanek has notched over the last seven games.

”We had a couple mental lapses and got down two-nothing,“ Stastny said. ”They clamped down and kept going. Whether they got a lucky break or not, it doesn’t matter.

“They just kept getting in front of the net and kept screening the goalie, and that’s how you score these days.”

Minnesota doubled its lead again early in the second, as Brodin initiated two goals 26 seconds apart.

First, the Swedish blue-liner fired a shot that Elliott gloved but could not handle. The puck landed in front of the crease, where Parise tapped in the rebound at 3:39.

On the next shift, Brodin shot from the blue line through a crowd, and the puck slipped by Elliott before the goalie could react. It was the last shot he faced, as Allen came on with 15:55 to play in the period.

”He’s part of the team; it’s a team loss,“ Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said of Elliott. ”This is not on one guy, this is on everybody.

“They’re fighting for their playoff lives and we don’t think we are, so there’s a level of investment and a level of desperation that’s stronger on the other side.”

Tarasenko finally got the Blues on the board with a power-play goal at 10:02 of the second period.

Dubnyk stopped the initial shot by Schwartz but produced a rebound that Tarasenko was able to slip between the goalie’s knees. It was a rare failing by Minnesota’s power play, which had not allowed a man-advantage goal in the previous five games.

Minutes later, Schwartz scored to make it 4-2, popping in the rebound of a Tarasenko shot and prompting Wild coach Mike Yeo to call a timeout and calm his team.

It worked, as Fontaine scored on a long shot late in the second, re-establishing a three-goal lead.

“We were a little fortunate to have a four-goal lead, but we’ve got to recognize the opportunity that we have,” Yeo said of his timeout strategy.

”We were up two goals at that time and this was a tremendous opportunity in a crucial game, but that said, that urgency level had to come up.

“We had to pick up our game. It’s not about panic. It’s not about that in any way. It’s just about that urgency level, and with that comes confidence.”

Koivu was credited with a power-play goal in the third when his pass across the top of the crease, intended for Parise, was inadvertently deflected past Allen by Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

St. Louis answered with a power-play goal when Stastny tipped a shot by left winger Alexander Steen at 14:07.

Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarson left the game in the second period because of an upper-body injury and did not return.

NOTES: The Wild got healthier on the blue line Saturday, with D Marco Scandella returning to the lineup. He missed the previous nine games because of an upper-body injury. ... Blues captain and C David Backes spent some extra time at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, meeting with coaches and players from his alma mater, Minnesota State Mankato. The Mavericks, ranked No. 2 in the nation, were in town for the WCHA Final Five tournament. ... The Blues’ six-game trip is their longest of the season. They play in Detroit on Sunday and in Pittsburgh on Tuesday before their next home game. ... With Minnesota acquiring RW Chris Stewart and LW Sean Bergenheim before the trade deadline, C Jordan Schroeder has been the odd man out among Wild forwards. He was a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive game.