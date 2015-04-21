Wild shut out Blues, take 2-1 series advantage

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Louis Blues were an effective team, at home and on the road, in the regular season the past several years. However, their inability to win on the road in the playoffs has them in a hole again.

Minnesota’s top line of left winger Zach Parise, center Mikael Granlund and right winger Jason Pominville combined to score two goals late in the second period, leading the Wild to a 3-0 win over the Blues on Monday and a 2-1 lead in the teams’ first-round Western Conference playoff series.

The Blues got a 21-save performance from goalie Jake Allen, but they were frustrated offensively all night and lost their ninth consecutive playoff road game.

“Their team speed, when you let them have time and space to make plays and zip the puck around, it’s dangerous, and they’ve shown that the whole second half of the year,” said center David Backes, the Blues’ captain. “They got to show their speed and skill and abilities tonight, and we were playing catch-up all night really after the first period.”

Parise and Pominville each had a goal and an assist, and Granlund finished with two assists. Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk made 17 saves for his first career playoff shutout. Right winger Nino Niederreiter added an empty-net goal. It was Dubnyk’s first playoff start with Minnesota’s notoriously loud home crowd backing him.

“Certainly didn’t disappoint,” Dubnyk said. “It was crazy toward the end of the second period there. You can’t hear anything, you can’t hear whistles, you can’t hear the pucks hitting sticks. You’re moving around deaf. We fed off of it.”

The Wild finally gave the anxious crowd a reason to explode late in the second period when Pominville scored his second goal of the playoffs.

Granlund raced up the left side of the ice with the puck, skating around Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko and winding up to shoot, only to have the puck knocked away. Parise grabbed the loose puck and zipped a pass to Pominville, who was uncovered at the side of the crease. With Allen out of position, Pominville needed only to tap the puck into the mostly empty net at 14:08.

“We were fortunate to get the first goal tonight,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “I thought we played a good game. Certainly getting that first goal was a big factor in how the rest of the game played out. Again, I like the way we started the game and the way we stuck with it, and the one thing I did like was we didn’t sit back after we got that lead, we kept getting after it, and that’s when we play our best.”

Two minutes later, Parise doubled Minnesota’s lead. This time it was Pominville feeding a pass to Parise, who was tied up with Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester a dozen feet out from the top of the crease. Parise whacked at the puck twice to get it free of the defender, then zipped a slap shot past Allen before the goalie could react.

“That went off our D-man’s stick,” Allen said. “(Parise) shot it on the ice and it hit our D-man’s stick so fast it went top corner. He didn’t mean to shoot there.”

The Parise-Pominville-Granlund trio was within inches of giving the Wild a 3-0 early in the third. A crisp passing play left Allen out of the crease and Granlund alone at the side of the net with the puck and nothing but net to shoot at. However, Granlund missed, clanking a shot off the side of the goal.

The three-goal lead for Minnesota finally came with 2:02 remaining and Allen on the bench, when Niederreiter scored his first goal of the playoffs.

“We turned the puck over in the neutral zone, fed their transition,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We had a good start, started turning the pucks over, and they were on us fast. A lot of it was what we did with the puck between the blue lines. That fed the engine.”

The Blues last won a road playoff game on April 19, 2012, beating the Sharks 3-1 in San Jose.

NOTES: Wild RW Justin Fontaine returned to the lineup after missing Game 2 with a stomach virus. Fontaine logged more than 11 minutes of ice time in the series opener and had one assist. ... The hat trick recorded by Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko in Game 2 was the first the Wild allowed in the playoffs, and the first recorded by St. Louis in the postseason since Mike Sillinger scored three goals on April 12, 2004, vs. San Jose. ... While the Blues and Wild never met in the playoffs prior to this season, the Blues and Minnesota North Stars had nine head-to-head playoff series, including 1968, when they were both first-year expansion teams. The Blues prevailed over the North Stars in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals before being swept in the Stanley Cup finals by the Montreal Canadiens.