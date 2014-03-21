Preview: Bruins at Avalanche

The Boston Bruins attempt to extend their winning streak to 11 games when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Boston owns a four-point lead over Pittsburgh in the Eastern Conference and is two behind St. Louis in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy thanks to its current run. The Bruins improved to 10-0-0 since falling to Washington on March 1 when they posted a 4-2 triumph at New Jersey on Tuesday.

Colorado has dropped three of its last four contests, although it earned a point in a 5-4 overtime setback at Winnipeg on Wednesday. The Avalanche enter Friday third in the Central Division with 94 points, one behind reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago. Colorado recorded a 2-0 victory at Boston on Oct. 10 as Matt Duchene notched a goal and an assist while Jean-Sebastien Giguere turned aside 39 shots.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RDS, NESN (Boston), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (47-17-5): Jarome Iginla has been on a tear, registering nine goals and three assists over his last 10 contests. The veteran is riding a six-game point streak and has tallied in each of his last four matches. Since ending January with a 4-1 home loss to Montreal, Boston has earned at least one point in 15 of its last 16 games (13-1-2).

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (44-20-6): Duchene has notched at least one point in 12 of his last 13 games, collecting five goals and 14 assists in that span. Ryan O‘Reilly also has a hot hand, recording five tallies and 11 assists over his last 12 contests. Paul Stastny, who sat out Wednesday’s game with a back injury, is expected to return to the lineup against Boston.

OVERTIME

1. Boston’s 10-game winning streak matches Anaheim’s run in December for the longest in the NHL this season.

2. The Bruins have outscored their opponents 40-15 during their winning streak.

3. Colorado has five players who have reached the 20-goal plateau while Boston has four - with RW Reilly Smith one away from joining the club.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Avalanche 2