Preview: Bruins at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche could be without their leading scorer when they continue a four-game homestand Sunday against the Boston Bruins. Matt Duchene, who tops Colorado with six goals and 11 points, is questionable with concussion-like symptoms he received on a hit by Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba in the second period of Friday's 3-2 overtime victory.

"This morning he was better, but he's not 100 percent, so he didn't skate today and he will get evaluated again," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told reporters after Saturday's practice. "(Sunday) will be a big day. See how he comes in tomorrow and then we can kind of go from there." Rene Bourque scored two goals in the win over the Jets, including the decisive tally 1:23 into the extra session, to double his season total and give him three in his last two contests. Boston aims for its third straight victory and seventh in nine contests after beginning its three-game road trip Saturday with a 2-1 triumph in Arizona. David Pastrnak continued his scoring spree in the victory, netting his team-leading 10th goal of the season and sixth in seven contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (9-6-0): Brad Marchand notched an assist in Saturday's win, giving him a team-high 16 points and one in six of his last seven games. Captain Zdeno Chara reached a milestone against the Coyotes, setting up Ryan Spooner's goal for his 400th career assist. The 39-year-old defenseman had gone seven contests without a point and recorded just one in his previous 11 games.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (6-7-0): Bourque has recorded four goals in 11 games after scoring three in 49 contests with Columbus last season. The 34-year-old forward, who registered three straight 20-goal campaigns with Calgary from 2008-11, hasn't reached double digits since netting 18 with the Flames and Montreal in 2011-12. With Duchene a question mark, A.J. Greer - a 19-year-old left wing - was recalled from San Antonio of the American Hockey League and could make his NHL debut on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche LW Blake Comeau, who has missed three games with a groin injury, was a full participant in practice Saturday but is not expected to play against the Bruins.

2. The teams split a pair of games last season with each winning a road contest.

3. Colorado is 1-1-0 on its homestand, which concludes Tuesday against Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Bruins 2