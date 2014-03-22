(Updated: CORRECTING: Noting Colorado’s third straight loss is not a season high in Para 3.)

Bruins 2, Avalanche 0: Chad Johnson made 31 saves to record his third career shutout as visiting Boston won its 11th consecutive game and became the first team to clinch a postseason berth.

Patrice Bergeron scored for the second straight contest as the Bruins improved to 10-0-3 in their last 13 road games and pulled even with St. Louis (101 points) in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. Carl Soderberg netted a power-play goal to extend his point streak to four contests and defenseman Dougie Hamilton notched a pair of assists in the victory.

Semyon Varlamov turned aside 26 shots for the Avalanche, who were the final NHL team to be shut out this season. Colorado suffered its third straight setback (0-2-1) and fell three points behind second-place Chicago, which posted a 3-2 victory over Carolina on Friday to climb within four of the Blues in the Central Division.

Johnson highlighted his fifth consecutive victory and second shutout of the season by making 14 saves in the first period. The 27-year-old faced only seven shots in the third despite the Avalanche pulling Varlamov for an extra attacker with five minutes remaining in the session.

Bergeron cleaned up his own rebound and tucked the puck past Varlamov to open the scoring 5:12 into the first period. With his team on its lone power play, Soderberg doubled the advantage with 6:49 remaining in the second by skating inside the right faceoff circle and wiring a shot inside the far post.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston’s winning streak eclipsed Anaheim’s run in December for the longest in the NHL this season. It also is the Bruins’ longest since a 13-game stretch from Feb. 23-March 20, 1971. ... Boston RW Jarome Iginla saw both his four-game goal-scoring streak and six-game point run come to an end. ... Colorado C Paul Stastny returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg with a back injury.