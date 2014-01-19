Preview: Bruins at Blackhawks

While last season’s heart-wrenching loss in the Stanley Cup final still is fresh in their minds, the Boston Bruins look to exact a small measure of revenge when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon. “It’s hard still. It hurts to see that 2013 on the wall there, you know? But it’s in the past and you move on,” Boston’s Patrice Bergeron said. The Bruins enter the contest having won two straight on the road, including a 4-2 victory against former mates Tyler Seguin, Rich Peverley and the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Obviously, Chicago views last June’s series in a much different light after skating away with its second championship in four years. “To have the series like we did, there’s going to be emotion in this game,” said Bryan Bickell, who scored the first of his team’s two tallies in a 17-second span to stun Boston in Game 6. “I know they’re not happy about losing. They’re going to come back and give it everything they’ve got.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NHLN-Canada

ABOUT THE BRUINS (30-15-2): Tuukka Rask admitted that he needed some time to get over the disastrous ending of the Cup final. “It took a few weeks, three, maybe four weeks,” the Finn told ESPN Boston. “That’s about it, and then it was almost training camp.” Rask was stellar out of the gate this season but has yielded 12 goals while dropping three of his last four starts.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (31-8-11): Marian Hossa scored twice to extend his point streak to four games as Chicago skated to a 4-2 victory over Anaheim on Friday in a battle of Western Conference powers. Patrick Kane has cooled down considerably since his torrid 42-point performance over a 27-game stretch. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner has collected just three assists in his last nine contests.

OVERTIME

1. Bergeron has recorded a goal and an assist in each of Boston’s last two contests.

2. Chicago RW Kris Versteeg practiced in full on Saturday, one day after sitting out the third period following a collision with Bickell.

3. The Blackhawks recorded 0-for-5 efforts on the power play over their last two contests, but the Bruins have yielded seven goals while short-handed in their last five games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Bruins 2