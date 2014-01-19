Blackhawks 3, Bruins 2 (SO): Patrick Kane scored the decisive goal in the third round of the shootout as host Chicago defeated Boston in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup final.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews beat Tuukka Rask stick-side in the first round before Brad Marchand - who tallied twice in regulation - saw his bid sail inside the left post in the third. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Kane skated in and avoided an attempted poke-check by Rask before beating the netminder stick-side for his first conversion in 10 attempts in the shootout this season.

Marian Hossa scored his fifth goal in five contests and Brandon Bollig also tallied in regulation. Corey Crawford turned aside 34 shots for the Blackhawks, who defeated their Original Six rivals in six games last June. The victory was also Joel Quenneville’s 692nd of his coaching career, tying him with Dick Irvin for third all-time in NHL history.

Rask finished with 35 saves for the Bruins, who have dropped four of their last six games (2-3-1).

After Hossa scored his 20th goal by converting a 2-on-1 rush at 4:13 of the first period, Marchand wired a shot from the right circle to forge a tie with 19 seconds left in the session. The Nova Scotia native tallied again 50 seconds into second after patiently sizing up his shot from the left circle before Bollig’s sharp-angle bid from the right corner along the goal line banked off Rask and into the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marchand recorded his ninth career multi-goal performance and extended his point streak to three games - his longest of the season. ... Hossa has reached the 20-goal plateau in 13 of his last 14 seasons. He registered 17 tallies in 40 games during last season’s lockout-shortened campaign. ... Toews was whistled for a 10-minute misconduct early in the second period after tossing his shattered stick into the crowd. ... Boston D Adam McQuaid suffered an undisclosed injury and did not return to start the third period. ... The teams will meet again in Boston on March 27.