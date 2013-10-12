Preview: Bruins at Blue Jackets

After being shuffled to the East in the offseason, the Columbus Blue Jackets test their mettle against the reigning conference champions on Saturday afternoon, when they host the Boston Bruins. Marian Gaborik recorded arguably his finest performance with the Blue Jackets, collecting a goal and two assists in a 4-1 triumph over reeling Buffalo on Thursday. The newly formed line of Gaborik, Cam Atkinson and Brandon Dubinsky has combined for four goals and seven assists while registering a collective plus-6.

While Columbus’ offense was flourishing, Boston was completely shut down by veteran Jean-Sebastien Giguere and undefeated Colorado in a 2-0 setback on Thursday. Tuukka Rask yielded a power-play goal in the first period before an empty-net tally provided the final margin of victory. Despite the loss, Rask owns a stingy 1.01 goals-against average and impressive .966 save percentage as he attempts to move on from a 17-second disaster in last season’s Stanley Cup final.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (2-1-0): Veteran Jarome Iginla has been held off the scoresheet this season - and the task of scoring won’t get any easier when he faces reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky. Signed to a one-year, $6 million deal in the offseason, Iginla hasn’t been shy in the offensive end as he unleashed seven shots on Thursday. Perhaps a pair of matinee tilts will get the 36-year-old going as Boston also faces Detroit early in the day on Monday.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2-1-0): Defenseman Jack Johnson said he was fine after absorbing a flagrant elbow to the head from Buffalo’s Patrick Kaleta. “I thought it was blatant,” Johnson told the Columbus Dispatch. “... If he doesn’t show any respect for us, we’re not going to show any respect for him. It’s a two-way street.” Speaking of blue-liners, Fedor Tyutin is expected to make his season debut after sitting out the first three games with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins C Carl Soderberg returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle on Sept. 27. He does not have a scheduled return date.

2. With Tyutin set to play, the Blue Jackets assigned fellow D Tim Erixon to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

3. Boston has fared well in the Buckeye State, collecting points in all but one visit (4-1-2).

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Blue Jackets 1