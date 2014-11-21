Preview: Bruins at Blue Jackets

After splitting his first eight decisions, Tuukka Rask has rebounded into the form that saw him claim the Vezina Trophy last season. The 27-year-old Finn is expected to be in net as the Boston Bruins vie for their eighth win in 10 games overall and seventh consecutive against the host Columbus Blue Jackets when the clubs meet at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Last season’s leader with seven shutouts, Rask registered his first with 33 saves in Boston’s 2-0 triumph over St. Louis on Tuesday.

Columbus looked to have righted the ship with back-to-back victories following a franchise-tying nine-game skid before falling flat in a 5-0 setback to Detroit on Tuesday. Sergei Bobrovsky sputtered in his second start after missing eight contests with a broken finger. The 2013 Vezina Trophy recipient is winless in four career appearances versus the Bruins, posting an 0-2-1 mark with a 2.24 goals-against average

ABOUT THE BRUINS (12-8-0): Boston’s battered back line absorbed another hit as the team announced that defenseman Adam McQuaid suffered a broken right thumb versus the Blues and will be sidelined six to eight weeks. The injury was the latest to the team’s blue-liners that already has claimed captain Zdeno Chara (knee), Torey Krug (finger) and David Warsofsky (groin), although fellow defenseman Kevan Miller is expected to return to the lineup after being activated from injured reserve following a shoulder ailment. Dougie Hamilton was able to return to practice Thursday as he battles flu-like symptoms, but the team recalled fellow blue-liner Zach Trotman from Providence of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (6-11-1): Defenseman Jack Johnson filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and claims that his parents are to blame for his situation, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Signed to a seven-year, $30.5 million deal in 2011, Johnson granted power of attorney to his mother and noted that his parents purchased a house in California with high interest rates and without his knowledge. “I’d say I picked the wrong people who led me down the wrong path,” the 27-year-old Johnson told the newspaper. “I’ve got people in place who are going to fix everything now. It’s something I should have done a long time ago.”

1. Boston LW Brad Marchand will not travel with the team and will miss his second straight contest with an undisclosed injury.

2. Columbus LW Matt Calvert is expected to return to the lineup after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

3. Bruins C Patrice Bergeron has scored in consecutive contests and has four goals and five assists in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 2