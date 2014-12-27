Preview: Bruins at Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins look to win three straight for the first time in more than five weeks when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. It’s the only road contest in a six-game stretch for the Bruins, who have scored nine goals in their past two after being held to three tallies or fewer 15 times in the previous 17 games. Boston has won seven in a row over the Blue Jackets, including a 4-3 shootout at Columbus on Nov. 21 to cap a three-game winning streak.

The Blue Jackets turned in a clunker entering the Christmas break, falling to Nashville 5-1 on Monday for their first regulation defeat in 10 games this month (8-1-1). That loss also ended a string of six consecutive games beyond regulation - one shy of the NHL record - for Columbus, which has already endured losing streaks of nine and six games. The Blue Jackets have lost four straight to Boston at home, the last win coming on March 10, 2009.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (18-14-3): Loui Eriksson scored 10 times in 61 games last season with Boston but is one shy from matching that total after amassing six goals in his last eight contests. Eriksson has four tallies in the last four games, including a pair of overtime game-winners. “I’ve been feeling good,” Eriksson said. “When you get on a roll you usually get on a good scoring streak and it keeps coming. It’s what I’m feeling right now. I have my confidence up, making plays and scoring goals. Hopefully I can continue doing that.”

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (14-16-3): Columbus avoided a shutout versus Nashville with a meaningless late tally, but it was significant for rookie Alexander Wennberg. The Blue Jackets’ No. 14 overall pick in the 2013 draft, Wennberg scored his first career goal in his second game since his recall from the minors. “It’s not really the way you want to score, down 5-0, but it’s a big relief. said Wennberg, who had three assists in 21 games before he was demoted at the end of November. ”You get the first one and you hope many more will come.”

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 4-1-0 with seven goals allowed versus the Blue Jackets.

2. Columbus has killed off 16 straight penalties over the past five contests.

3. The Bruins have scored power-play goals in back-to-back games after converting 1-of-29 in the previous 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 2