Preview: Bruins at Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins have some growing concerns about goaltender Tuukka Rask and their defense as they continue a six-game road trip with a visit to the resurgent Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Rask has failed to get through two of his last three starts after surrendering five goals in each of the setbacks for the Bruins.

Boston had a six-game road winning streak halted Sunday in a 6-5 loss at Detroit, a game in which it coughed up an early two-goal lead. The Bruins squeezed out a 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets on Jan. 23 to improve to 8-2-0 against them in the past 10 meetings. Columbus is in the midst of its best stretch of the season, extending its point streak to five games (4-0-1) with a 4-2 victory over Ottawa on Saturday. “We’re getting that feeling, excitement back in our game,” forward Brandon Saad said. “Anytime you string some wins together and the streak we have with forcing games to overtime and bouncing back like we do, it’s exciting for the team. We’re feeling good about ourselves.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (30-20-6): Brad Marchand did not waste any time extending his goal-scoring streak to seven games, setting a franchise record for the fastest tally by scoring only eight seconds into the matchup against Detroit. Marchand, who was named the NHL Third Star of the Week on Monday, is the first player since Anaheim’s Teemu Selanne (Feb. 10-March 5, 1999) to score a goal in 12 of 13 games, including one in last month’s win over Columbus. Marchand has eight goals and three assists during his seven-game binge and needs one tally to eclipse his career high of 28 set in 2011-12.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (23-28-6): Although Columbus activated goaltender Curtis McElhinney from injured reserve on Monday, rookie Joonas Korpisalo will get the nod against Boston and attempt to build on his 8-1-2 mark over his last 11 outings. Defenseman Seth Jones, acquired in a trade for Ryan Johansen last month, set up a pair of goals in Saturday’s win to set a career high with 20 assists. “I think the most important thing is we’re playing consistent,” Jones said. “I think we’ve showed signs of playing like this, but we haven’t done it consistently. Right now, we are.”

1. Bruins leading scorer Patrice Bergeron remains day-to-day after missing the past two games.

2. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was at practice Monday for the first time since suffering broken ribs on Jan. 22 in a collision.

3. Boston is 1-for-28 on the power play over the past eight games and has failed to convert on 11 chances in the past three contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Bruins 2