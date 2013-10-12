Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 1: Loui Eriksson recorded his first goal with his new team to snap a tie 49 seconds into the third period as visiting Boston rebounded from its lone loss of the season.

Chris Kelly scored late in the second period and Milan Lucic secured the victory with an empty-net tally for the Bruins, who were blanked by Colorado on Thursday. Tuukka Rask turned aside 26 shots - including a point-blank bid by Marian Gaborik late in the third - as Boston won its fourth straight versus the Blue Jackets and improved to 5-1-2 all-time in Columbus.

Defenseman Jack Johnson scored a power-play goal with 1:08 remaining in the first period and Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 33 saves for the Blue Jackets.

With the game tied at 1-1, Patrice Bergeron settled an awkward carom off the glass and quickly sent a feed from the left faceoff dot to Eriksson. Acquired in a blockbuster deal with Dallas in the offseason, Eriksson backhanded a sharp-angle shot from the lower edge of the right circle past Bobrovsky and inside the near post.

Johnson opened the scoring after accepting a pass from defenseman James Wisniewski before beating Rask with a one-timer from the top edge of the right circle. After Daniel Paille was denied on a short-handed breakaway, Kelly forged a 1-1 tie with 3:42 left in the second period with a blast from just inside the blue line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Eriksson joined D Joe Morrow and RWs Reilly Smith and Matt Fraser iny heading to Boston for Cs Tyler Seguin and Rich Peverley and D Ryan Button in the deal in July. ... A Jack Adams Trophy winner following the 2008-09 season, Boston’s Claude Julien coached his 700th NHL game on Saturday. ... Bruins D Matt Bartkowski, who played collegiately at Ohio State, registered three shots on goal in his season debut. ... Columbus RW Blake Comeau suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return.