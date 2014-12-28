Blue Jackets earn blowout win over Bruins

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Last night’s game was hyped as a heavyweight rematch between Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dalton Prout and Boston Bruins left winger Milan Lucic, but their long-anticipated fight was nothing more than an undercard.

The Blue Jackets rode two goals from left winger Scott Hartnell and the first three-point game of defenseman Kevin Connauton’s career to a 6-2 blowout before 16,795 in Nationwide Arena.

“Coming out of a four-day (holiday) break, you never really know what’s going to be there for you energy-wise,” Hartnell said. “But, man, we had energy tonight.”

Columbus scored four goals in the second period and improved to 9-1-1 in December.

“What I liked about it is we had scoring from everywhere, checking from everywhere, a power-play goal, a perfect penalty kill and our goaltender was great,” Blue Jackets left winger Matt Calvert said. “You’d like to bottle a performance like this, for sure.”

Left winger Nick Foligno, left winger Jeremy Morin, Connauton and Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets, while defenseman Jack Johnson and center Brandon Dubinsky each had two assists.

Goaltender Curtis McElhinney, subbing for an ill Sergei Bobrovsky, had 26 saves to earn his first win since Nov. 14.

The Bruins got goals from center Patrice Bergeron and right winger Craig Cunningham, but fell to 4-6-2 in December.

Boston goaltender Niklas Svedberg was pulled at 6:32 of the second period after Connauton’s goal made it 3-1. He stopped 12 of 15 shots before being replaced by Tuukka Rask.

”We made a lot of mistakes tonight,“ Boston coach Claude Julien said. ”We made a lot of problems for ourselves, created a lot of chances for them by our own doing.

“We have to get back up now. We took two steps forward (with wins before the break) and tonight we took one big step back.”

Both clubs spoke after the morning skate about having extra energy for last night’s game, pointing to the certainty of a Lucic-Prout scrap.

Lucic had fumed and vowed revenge ever since a Nov. 21 bout with Prout that ended with one punch -- Prout’s heavy right to the chin of Lucic, which buckled his knees and sent him spilling to the ice.

Six weeks later, after much back-and-forth in the media, the rematch finally happened.

Lucic charged into Prout and started swinging at 2:59 of the second period, appearing to catch him off-guard. Both players exchanged heavy punches in a lengthy fight.

“You can never be too happy getting jumped,” Prout said. “But, yeah, I was able to get it going OK.”

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead at 8:11 of the first when Hartnell scored off a rebound after a Connauton shot.

The Bruins responded only 20 seconds later when Bergeron found space low in the slot and buried a wrister to make it 1-1.

Hartnell, who had missed five games with a broken finger, redirected a slap shot by defenseman James Wisneiwski into the net only 51 seconds into the second for a 2-1 lead.

The Blue Jackets pushed the lead to 3-1 -- and chased Svedberg -- when Connauton floated a wrister in through a screen from the blue line. Connauton, claimed on waivers last month, had his first career three-point game.

The lead grew to 4-1 at 9:26 of the second when Foligno scored a power-play goal, his 17th goal of the season.

The Bruins pulled to 4-2 at 16:28 when Cunningham redirected a puck through traffic, but the Blue Jackets got the goal back with only 51 seconds left in the second when Calvert scored off a Bruins turnover.

They weren’t done yet, either. At 7:35 of the third, Morin scored on a wrister through traffic to push the score to 6-2.

It was Morin’s first goal of the season and his first as a Blue Jacket.

NOTES: Blue Jackets LW Scott Hartnell was activated from Injured Reserve after missing five games because of a broken right index finger. He had been out since Dec. 11. ... Bruins D Adam McQuaid, out since Nov. 18 because of a broken right thumb, could return within the next week, coach Claude Julien said. ... The Blue Jackets recalled G Anton Forsberg from minor-league Springfield to serve as a back-up to G Curtis McElhinney as long as G Sergei Bobrovsky is out with an illness. ... Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards entered the game with 99 victories as Columbus coach.