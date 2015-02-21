Blues use second-period surge to beat Bruins

ST. LOUIS -- Playing against a goalie making his NHL debut, Malcolm Subban of the Boston Bruins, the St. Louis Blues made him stop only three shots on goal in the first period Friday night.

“That was something that obviously we discussed in between periods,” said left winger Alexander Steen. “We knew it was his first game; he’s probably got some jitters. I thought he was very good in the first. Fortunately for us we were able to get some by him there in the second.”

The Blues had just three shots against Subban in the second period as well -- the difference being that all three resulted in goals, in the first 5:09 of the period. Boston coach Claude Julien pulled Subban from the game, which the Blues went on to win 5-1.

”You really hate taking him out,“ Julien said. ”I think that was a tough call. It was a call I had to make at the time. It was certainly not the start you want him to have, but those first two goals, he has those 95 percent of the time.

“Those are unfortunate goals. The last one was a great shot top shelf so I had to change at that point. I felt we were playing well enough that we could have got ourselves back in the game.”

Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko made certain that didn’t happen as he added two goals, his 30th and 31stof the season, to extend Boston’s winless streak to six games.

The 0-4-2 streak is the Bruins longest without a win since they went 0-6-4 in a 10-game stretch in 2010.

The 21-year-old Subban put the blame on himself.

“I’ve got to look at the game tonight and think about all of the stuff I did wrong,” Subban said. “I was way too deep on all three goals, regardless of how they went in, tip, screen, whatever. There’s no excuses. You’ve got to stop the puck. I didn’t really give myself a chance to make the saves.”

Trailing 1-0 on a goal by left winger Brad Marchand in the first period, the Blues responded with the three-goal flurry in a span of 4:21 to take control of the game.

Defenseman Petteri Lindbohm, playing his 10th career game, scored his first NHL goal 48 seconds into the period. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo broke the 1-1 tie 4:16 into the period, and just 53 seconds later, right winger T.J. Oshie scored his 16th goal of the season.

”We were trying to make the perfect play in the first period,“ said Blues coach Ken Hitchcock. ”Once we started to shoot, our game is based on that type of rapid-fire activity. We’re better when we play that way. We’re much better when we play reckless. Once we started to play more reckless in the offensive zone I thought we did a better job.

“We’re dangerous, we can quick strike. We’re really a momentum team. Once we feel and sniff out things, we can really come at you and I think that’s what we did in the second period. We sniffed out they were a little bit vulnerable and we went after them. It was a real confidence builder.”

Any chance the Bruins had of mounting a comeback ended with the goals from Tarasenko, the first a power-play goal that capped the four-goal period. The four goals came on just eight shots, with Steen earning assists on three of them.

Tarasenko added his second goal of the night midway through the third period, and at age 23, Tarasenko became the youngest Blues player to reach the 30-goal mark in a season since Brendan Shanahan scored 33 goals as a 23-year-old in the 1991-92 season.

“I‘m proud of it,” Tarasenko said. “It was kind of hard to be at 29 because you are trying to score on every shift. We have 25 games left. There is no reason to stop.”

The Bruins hope their winless streak stops soon, as it has endangered their chances of making the playoffs. They are currently clinging to a one-point lead over Florida for the second wild-card spot.

“We’ve got to keep working our way through this,” Julien said. “I see encouraging signs, at the same time I don’t want to accept losing, but I think we’re headed in the right direction here but we’re running out of time. We’ve got to start winning soon.”

NOTES: G Tuukka Rask had played in 24 of Boston’s previous 25 games before serving as the backup as G Malcolm Subban, the younger brother of Montreal D P.K. Subban, made his NHL debut. Rask got into Friday’s game, however, as he replaced Subban in the second period ... Also playing his first game in the NHL was Bruins RW Brian Ferlin, recalled Thursday from Providence of the AHL. A native of Jacksonville, Fla., he became the sixth Florida-born player to appear in an NHL game. They became the fifth and sixth players to make their NHL debut this season for the Bruins. ... RW Jordan Caron was in the Boston lineup for the first time since Jan. 20, having been a healthy scratch the last 10 games. LW Daniel Paille did not play for the first time this season. ... D Petteri Lindbohm, recalled from Chicago of the AHL, replaced Chris Butler in the Blues lineup. ... The Blues will host Pittsburgh on Saturday night while the Bruins complete a five-game trip on Sunday in Chicago.