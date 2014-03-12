Preview: Bruins at Canadiens

The Boston Bruins are riding high with a season-best five-game winning streak and have secured points in each of the last 10 road contests (7-0-3). The Bruins look to extend both runs on Wednesday when they pay a visit to the Bell Centre to face the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has won both meetings this season against its Original Six rival and has since bolstered its lineup with trade-deadline acquisition Thomas Vanek, who has long provided a thorn in the side of Boston.

Although Vanek has yet to crack the scoresheet in the Canadiens’ last two games - both losses - the Austrian has collected a staggering 61 points (30 goals, 31 assists) in 53 career contests versus the Bruins. Tuukka Rask will be tasked with keeping Vanek in check, but the Finnish Olympian has struggled mightily against Montreal. Rask fell to 2-10-2 in his career versus the Canadiens after a hard-luck 2-1 setback on Dec. 5 before being chased in a 4-1 loss on Jan. 30.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, RDS, TSN (Montreal)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (42-17-5): Several Boston players celebrated Rask’s 27th birthday on Monday, but the festive mood came to an abrupt end upon learning that former Bruin Rich Peverley collapsed during Dallas’ game against Columbus. Several players reached out to Tyler Seguin, who joined Peverley in heading to the Stars in a blockbuster seven-person deal last summer. “It was good to hear at least that he was feeling OK and he was stable,” Patrice Bergeron told the Boston Globe. “But with that being said, thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. And I’ll send lots of positive energy, also.”

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (35-24-7): Although Montreal has won its last five meetings overall against Boston, it wrapped up a 1-3-0 road trip on Saturday with a 4-0 setback to San Jose. Peter Budaj yielded two goals on 11 shots before receiving an early exit versus the Sharks, but is expected to start with Carey Price still nursing a lower-body injury. Budaj has dropped his last three starts, but turned aside 34 shots in the last meeting versus Boston.

OVERTIME

1. Price took part in a full practice on Tuesday, his first since leading Team Canada to a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

2. Boston coach Claude Julien told reporters that fourth-line LW Daniel Paille is expected to miss two games with a concussion.

3. Canadiens D Josh Gorges will miss one month after having surgery on his hand.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Canadiens 2