Preview: Bruins at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are glad to return to the comforts of home after finding themselves in unfamiliar territory following their first loss of the postseason. After squandering a two-goal lead in the third period en route to a 5-3 setback on Saturday, the Canadiens attempt to regain the lead in their Eastern Conference second-round series when they host the Boston Bruins in Game 3 on Tuesday. Boston erupted for four goals in under an eight-minute stretch in the final session as Montreal saw its five-game winning streak come to a halt.

The Canadiens have enjoyed a potent power play in the series, with defenseman P.K. Subban scoring twice in Game 1 and Thomas Vanek doing the same with the man advantage in Game 2. Boston, on the other hand, has seen a significant dip in its power-play production. The Bruins have failed on all five power plays against Montreal after putting forth a blistering 6-for-16 performance in their first-round series versus Detroit.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Defenseman Andrej Meszaros struggled in his first game since returning to the lineup, committing a costly penalty which led to the first of Vanek’s two power-play goals. Ironically, Meszaros played in place of fellow blue-liner Matt Bartkowski, who was in the box for holding in the second overtime as Subban scored the winning goal in Game 1. Speaking of defensemen, the team announced that Adam McQuaid underwent arthroscopic surgery on his ankle but did not offer any other details.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Although Rene Bourque has been hard to contain in the postseason, he temporarily was held in check by the flu bug on Monday. The team’s unlikely leading goal scorer through six games, Bourque missed practice due to the illness, but coach Michel Therrien believes he’ll be ready to play on Tuesday. Bourque has netted four tallies and set up another in the postseason after mustering just nine goals and seven assists in 63 regular-season contests.

OVERTIME

1. Boston D Dougie Hamilton has collected two goals and four assists during his five-game point streak.

2. Subban has recorded multi-point performances in each contest of this series to extend his point streak to five games.

3. Boston G Tuukka Rask became a father as his girlfriend gave birth to the couple’s first child - a girl - over the weekend.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Canadiens 2