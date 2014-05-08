Preview: Bruins at Canadiens

After squandering a two-goal lead in their prior contest, the Montreal Canadiens didn’t let the same advantage slip away in Game 3 as they gained a 2-1 advantage in their Eastern Conference second-round series with the Boston Bruins. The Canadiens look to remain perfect at home in the playoffs and push the Presidents’ Trophy winners to the brink of elimination when they host Game 4 on Thursday. Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban continued his splendid postseason by collecting a goal and an assist for his third straight multi-point performance and fifth in six contests in Montreal’s 4-2 triumph on Tuesday.

Boston has faced two-goal deficits in each of the three contests of the series. To their credit, the Bruins have battled back in each of the games, but coach Claude Julien knows that’s a slippery slope to travel. “It’s the way our team plays, we play until the end,” Julien said. “If we start relying on how we play in the third period, we’ll be making a big mistake.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Jarome Iginla’s late goal in Game 3 notwithstanding, Julien has cast a wary eye toward his team’s slumping top line. “This is a line that has been hot and cold in the playoffs for us,” Julien told the Boston Globe of Iginla, David Krejci and Milan Lucic. “And David, he’s shown a little bit of frustration, so he has to battle through that stuff.” Collectively, the line has mustered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in eight postseason games - but Krejci has failed to tally in the playoffs and been held off the scoresheet in two of the three contests versus the Canadiens.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Dale Weise is providing some unexpected scoring punch in the postseason. The fourth-liner recorded his second game-winning goal of the playoffs and has tallied five times in 24 contests since being acquired from Vancouver. Lars Eller matched Weise with a goal and an assist in Game 3 to run his point total to eight in seven playoff games. The production is a welcome surprise for Eller, who finished the season with a disappointing six points in his last 35 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Boston C Patrice Bergeron has scored in back-to-back contests and has recorded three goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak.

2. Subban has collected three goals and eight assists during his six-game point streak and leads all NHL defensemen with 11 points in the postseason.

3. The Bruins are 0-for-6 on the power play in the series and haven’t scored with the man advantage in their last 35 chances against the Canadiens in the playoffs.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Canadiens 1