Preview: Bruins at Canadiens

The Boston Bruins silenced the Bell Centre and turned the tide with an overtime triumph in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference second-round series. After posting a 4-2 victory on Saturday, the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins look to close out the series in Montreal as they face the Canadiens in a pivotal Game 6 showdown on Monday. Reilly Smith and Jarome Iginla scored power-play goals 32 seconds apart early in the second period as Boston moved within one victory of gaining a berth in the conference final for the third time in four seasons.

“Our power play was due,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said matter-of-factly. Boston had failed on its first 10 opportunities with the man advantage in the series and 39 consecutive chances versus Montreal in the postseason dating to Game 2 of their 2009 first-round series. Tomas Plekanec assisted on Brendan Gallagher’s goal on Saturday but also committed three minor penalties - with the last two resulting in power-play goals by Boston.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE BRUINS: While his team was cooling off the Canadiens, cameras spotted enforcer Shawn Thornton squirting a water bottle at P.K. Subban as play was in progress late in Saturday’s contest. For “graciously” giving the Montreal defenseman a drink, Thornton was fined $2,820.52 by the NHL for unsportsmanlike conduct - the maximum amount permitted under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Tuukka Rask has done his legal best to throw cold water on the Canadiens’ offense, following his 33-save shutout in Game 4 by stopping 29 shots on Saturday.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Three years ago, Montreal found itself facing elimination as it headed back to the Bell Centre to host Boston in a pivotal Game 6. Captain Brian Gionta scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and Carey Price turned aside 31 shots as the Canadiens skated to a 2-1 victory. Montreal would love for a breakthrough from Gionta, who has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last four games and has just one assist in the series.

OVERTIME

1. Boston’s third line of LW Loui Eriksson, C Carl Soderberg and rookie RW Matt Fraser has collected three goals and five assists in the last two games.

2. Subban scored his third power-play goal of the series on Saturday, and his four postseason tallies match LW Rene Bourque for the team lead.

3. Montreal RW Thomas Vanek, who netted two power-play goals in Game 2, has recorded just two shots in the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Bruins 2