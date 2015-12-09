Preview: Bruins at Canadiens

The Eastern Conference-leading Montreal Canadiens look to avoid a season-high third straight loss when they host the Atlantic Division-rival Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Montreal has dropped three of its last four - falling to New Jersey in overtime on Nov. 28 and, after edging Columbus, to Washington and Carolina in regulation on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

All three defeats were 3-2 decisions and with rookie Mike Condon in net as reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price recovers from a lower-body injury that is believed to be knee-related. Boston also has lost three of its last four, with all three defeats being of the one-goal variety and two ending beyond regulation. Two of the setbacks also were 3-2 decisions, including a home contest against Nashville on Monday that ended its eight-game point streak (6-0-2). Montreal has won each of the first two meetings between the Original Six rivals by a 4-2 score - in Boston on Oct. 10 and at home on Nov. 7.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (14-9-3): Loui Eriksson netted his team-leading sixth power-play tally Monday, ending his seven-game goal-scoring drought. The 30-year-old Swede had not scored since recording a hat trick on Nov. 19 against Minnesota. Patrice Bergeron needs one point to pass Milt Schmidt (575) for sole possession of 11th place on the franchise list.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (19-6-3): Alexander Semin cleared waivers Tuesday and was assigned to St. John’s of the American Hockey League. The 31-year-old Russian right wing has registered just one goal and three assists in 15 games during his first season with Montreal after netting only six tallies in 57 contests with Carolina last campaign. To replace him on the roster, the Canadiens recalled left wing Charles Hudon, who has yet to make his NHL debut.

1. Boston placed Joonas Kemppainen on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and recalled fellow C Max Talbot from Providence of the AHL.

2. Montreal captain Max Pacioretty leads the team with 13 goals but has recorded just one in his last five games.

3. The next meeting between the teams will be at the 2016 Bridgestone Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., on Jan. 1.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Bruins 3