Preview: Bruins at Canadiens

The free-falling Montreal Canadiens have dropped four in a row but have a chance to end the skid against one of their favorite opponents when they host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Montreal has won only four times in its last 20 games (4-15-1) but has dominated the series against Boston with 13 victories in the past 15 matchups.

The Canadiens have scored more than three regulation goals only once since Nov. 25 - a 5-1 drubbing of the Bruins in the Winter Classic that marked their third win in four meetings this season. “We’re going to get out of this,” forward Brendan Gallagher said. “It’s taking longer than we would have liked, but we’re going to get out of this. The only way we’re going to do that is by sticking together as a group.” Boston had been in a tailspin of its own, losing eight of 10 (2-7-1) before rebounding with consecutive victories over Buffalo and Toronto. The Bruins moved a point ahead of Montreal, which has tumbled to fifth place in the Atlantic Division following a record-setting 9-0-0 start to the season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RDS, Sportsnet (Montreal)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (23-16-5): David Krejci, who was leading Boston in scoring with 11 goals and 33 points in 35 games, practiced Monday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury against Ottawa on Dec. 27 but doesn’t appear he’ll be ready to play Tuesday. “I need to feel 100 percent skating and 100 percent shooting,” Krejci said. “I‘m getting there, but it was a good day today.” Krejci will accompany the team to Montreal along with forward David Pastrnak, who has been sidelined for the past three games due to an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (23-19-4): Captain Max Pacioretty is emerging from his scoring slump by scoring five goals over the last eight games. Montreal has faced a grueling stretch during its 0-3-1 skid, falling to Pittsburgh and St. Louis to go along with a pair of defeats in a four-day span to Chicago, which has ripped off 11 straight victories. The schedule eases up after the matchup with Boston - the next seven games for the Canadiens will come against teams that are currently sitting in the bottom three of their respective divisions.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is a nightmarish 4-15-3 against Montreal.

2. Pacioretty has 14 goals in 30 games versus Boston, including six tallies in his last eight.

3. The Bruins have snuffed out 26-of-27 power-play chances over the past nine games.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Bruins 1