Preview: Bruins at Canadiens

The league-leading Montreal Canadiens look to put together a new winning streak when they continue their four-game homestand Tuesday against the Original Six-rival Boston Bruins. Montreal had its string of eight consecutive victories snapped on Friday, when it was routed 10-0 in Columbus for its first regulation loss of the season, but bounced back the following night with a 5-4 triumph over Philadelphia in the opener of its stretch of home games.

Defenseman Andrei Markov recorded a goal and an assist while Alex Galchenyuk netted his fourth tally of the campaign, giving him a team-leading 11 points - including six in his last five contests. Boston is seeking its fourth straight road victory and second in a row overall after blanking Buffalo 4-0 at home on Monday. David Pastrnak notched an assist before converting a power-play opportunity in the third period to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games and grab a share of the league lead in tallies with eight. Brad Marchand is riding a four-game point streak and tops the Bruins with 14 after scoring one of the team's three man-advantage goals on Monday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (7-5-0): Boston doubled its total of power-play goals for the season on Monday, converting three of its eight opportunities after going 3-for-38 (7.9 percent) over its first 11 games to jump from 29th place in the league to 23rd with a 13 percent success rate. Riley Nash has begun to contribute offensively, recording a goal and an assist over his last two games after being kept off the scoresheet in his first 10 contests with the Bruins. David Krejci ended his season-opening 11-game goal-scoring drought Monday to become just the third member of the team with five or more points, joining Marchand and Pastrnak (12).

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (10-1-1): Montreal recalled Sven Andrighetto from St. John's of the American Hockey League to replace Artturi Lehkonen, who was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least one week with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old Andrighetto, who registered seven goals and 10 assists in 44 games with the Canadiens last season, has netted five tallies and set up six others in 10 contests with the IceCaps this campaign. Carey Price allowed two first-period goals Saturday after keeping the opposition off the scoreboard in the opening session in his first six starts of 2016-17.

OVERTIME

1. Michel Therrien became the fourth coach in Canadiens history to register 250 victories on Saturday, joining Toe Blake (500), Dick Irvin (431) and Scotty Bowman (419).

2. Boston G Tuukka Rask could be rested after posting his second shutout of the season on Monday to improve to 7-1-0 with a 1.74 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.

3. Montreal has 17 players who have appeared in at least 10 games and scored at least one goal.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 5, Bruins 3