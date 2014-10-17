Habs’ top line powers them past rival Bruins

MONTREAL -- Right winger Brendan Gallagher always seems to find his way back home to the Montreal Canadiens’ top line -- and with good reason.

Gallagher, center David Desharnais and left winger Max Pacioretty combined for eight points to lead Montreal to a 6-4 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. The diminutive winger scored twice -- including the game-winner -- and added an assist, Pacioretty had a goal and an assist, and Desharnais contributed with a pair of helpers.

“Lines are going to change,” Gallagher said. “As a player, it’s your job to go out there and play with whoever you’re playing with. Certainly it’s a lot of fun playing with those two guys and if we continue to have success, should be no reason to change it but that’s up to us.”.

Rookie left winger Jiri Sekac and right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau (two goals) also scored for Montreal (4-1-0), which was facing the Bruins for the first time since eliminating their long-time rival from the playoffs last spring.

Defenseman Zdeno Chara, center Carl Soderberg and left wingers Loui Eriksson and Simon Gagne provided the offense for Boston.

Chara got things started for the Bruins at 9:03 of the first period when he deflected center David Krejci’s point shot from the blue line on the power play. It was his first goal and first point in six games this season.

Related Coverage Preview: Bruins at Canadiens

The Canadiens’ struggling power play replied two-and-a-half minutes later to tie the game at 1. Desharnais’ shot from the ice hit Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid and found its way to Pacioretty’s skate and past Rask. The goal snapped an 0-for-14 drought that plagued Montreal through its first four games.

Shortly after an apparent Montreal go-ahead goal was waved off, the Canadiens got one that counted, with Gallagher potting his second of the season at 7:43. Pacioretty’s shot from the right circle went through Rask’s legs and Desharnais got a piece of it before Gallagher tapped the loose puck from the left side into the back of the net.

It was back to square one less than a minute later when Soderberg fired one from the slot to tie it at 2.

Defenseman Torey Krug took advantage of a battle in front the net to restore the Bruins’ lead midway through the second period. With Montreal center Tomas Plekanec and Eriksson by the goal crease, Krug outwaited Canadiens defenseman Mike Weaver, who went down to block the shot, and banked one in off Eriksson’s skate.

Sekac’s first NHL strike knotted the score at 3 when the puck bounced out of the crease to the 22-year-old’s stick in the right circle at 18:11 of the middle frame.

A Plekanec pass to Parenteau in the high slot gave the Gatineau, Que., native his first in a Habs’ uniform and his new club a 4-3 lead at 19:36.

“I had a few chances on the road trip that didn’t go in so it felt great tonight to finally get one, get one past Rask,” said Parenteau.

The Bruins (2-4-0) scored three goals for just the second time in the young season. And while on the tail end of a back-to-back set after playing in Detroit on Wednesday, they were pleased with their game with just some corrections to take care of.

“The effort was good. We definitely have to be a little smarter in our zone and even on breakouts, making the easy play and not forcing plays because that’s when we put ourselves in trouble and gave them too many good opportunities,” Bruins center Patrice Bergeron said. “We just have to be a little smarter.”

Goalie Tuukka Rask, in his second start in as many nights, made 18 saves for the Bruins (2-4-0) before being chased midway through the third period. Back-up netminder Niklas Svedberg stopped the two shots he faced in relief.

“I don’t know. I’ve got to do something about it,” Rask said of his now 3-11-3 career record against Montreal. “We started good. I felt good in the first, then you get that one bounce and say okay, we’ll battle through it. Then there’s another one and say okay, it doesn’t matter. Then a third one and you’re kind of like, it’s one of those nights again. If I had an answer, we’d probably win more games here.”

Gallagher scored his second when Pacioretty tipped defenseman Alexei Emelin’s point shot and the puck deflected off the forward into the net at 7:17 of the third period. The goal chased Rask from the Bruins net.

Gagne cut the Canadiens’ lead to one when he poked a loose puck to the right of goaltender Carey Price past the goal line at 14:11.

Parenteau sealed it with an empty-netter on the power-play at 19:40.

Price stopped 25 shots for Montreal.

NOTES: The Canadiens played their 3,200th home game in franchise history (NHA and NHL). ... The Bruins played their league-high sixth game of the season, and four of them were part of a back-to-back set. ... Canadiens LW Travis Moen returned to the lineup after sitting the previous two games as a healthy scratch. Montreal D Alexei Emelin also returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury. RW Dale Weise and D Nathan Beaulieu were healthy scratches. ... Bruins D Matt Bartkowski was scratched for the second night in a row. ... LW Simon Gagne played his second game for Boston after signing a one-year deal with the club on Tuesday.