Canadiens whip Bruins for fourth straight victory

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens just seem to have the Boston Bruins’ number.

Left winger Max Pacioretty scored twice to lead the Canadiens to their fourth consecutive win with a 5-1 romp over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

“I think our whole team just kind of gets up for Boston,” said Weise, who notched a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight). “There’s something about them. It’s just a playoff atmosphere every night. The crowd was in it right off the start.”

Facing a Bruins squad that was playing its third in four nights and coming off a 6-1 pasting the previous night in Toronto, Weise got the crowd going with a hit on center Gregory Campbell. The Bruins forward took exception and the two dropped the gloves.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton opened the scoring for Boston (10-8-0) at 16:04 on the power play. The Bell Centre’s public address announcer had barely started to announce Montreal right winger P.A. Parenteau’s penalty when Hamilton’s shot from the blue line found its way past Price for his fourth goal of the season.

Weise put the Canadiens on the board at 2:31 of the second period when he converted on a penalty shot, beating goaltender Niklas Svedberg five-hole.

Center Lars Eller scored for the third straight game to put Montreal (12-4-1) ahead at 13:00 of the second period. Right winger Brendan Gallagher beat two Bruins defenders behind the net and got the puck to Eller, who backhanded one from the slot past Svedberg.

Pacioretty netted his first goal of the night less than two minutes later when he took a feed from Weise and fired from the top of the left circle.

Weise’s helper capped off a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight) and marked his second multi-point game of the season.

“It was a tough second period for us,” said Svedberg, who made 29 saves in the loss. “We’ve got to keep playing even we let a goal in.”

Pacioretty picked up his eighth goal of the season at 5:09 of the third period when center David Desharnais’ pass attempt hit his skate and went to the back of the net.

“I think we went back on our heels after they scored the first goal,” center Patrice Bergeron said of his team, which allowed more than three goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season. “We didn’t respond the way we should have after that and we didn’t answer the call. The first 20 minutes was the way we wanted to start the game, but the final 40 wasn’t the way we wanted to finish.”

Right winger Jiri Sekac busted the Canadiens’ lengthy power play drought when he scored from just outside the slot at 14:06 of the third. It was Montreal’s first power play goal since Oct. 18 and the third (of four overall) that the team scored against Boston this season.

“Us being able to have that type of depth and having everybody feel like they can step up and be the hero not only helps on the ice but helps with the team chemistry and camaraderie,” Pacioretty said.

Goaltender Carey Price made 21 saves for the Canadiens.

NOTES: Acquired on Tuesday by the Canadiens, D Sergei Gonchar made his Montreal debut on Thursday night. ... Bruins C Alex Khokhlachev, recalled earlier in the day on an emergency basis, was scratched along with D Matt Bartkowski. ... Montreal G Carey Price appeared in his 383rd career NHL game, tying him with Bill Durnan for fourth in franchise history in games played by a goaltender. ... Boston D Zdeno Chara missed his ninth game with a knee injury, and C David Krejci sat out his third due to an undisclosed injury. ... Montreal LW Drayson Bowman was scratched as coach Michel Therrien opted for a lineup with seven defensemen.