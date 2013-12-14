Preview: Bruins at Canucks

Something’s got to give when the Boston Bruins visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Boston is wrapping up a four-game road trip during which it has outscored the opposition 11-5 in winning the first three contests. Jarome Iginla scored a pair of goals and defenseman Dennis Seidenberg added a tally and an assist in Edmonton on Thursday as the Bruins posted their 11th consecutive victory over the Oilers - and fourth straight overall.

Vancouver is looking to complete a perfect five-game homestand, as well as extend its overall winning streak to seven games. Roberto Luongo needed to make only 19 saves against Edmonton on Friday to post his third shutout of the season and the 65th of his career, drawing him within one of Patrick Roy for 14th place on the all-time list. The Canucks have allowed a total of three goals over the first four games of the homestand and five tallies during its six-game winning streak.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CBC (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (22-8-2): Shawn Thornton will learn his fate Saturday after finally having his in-person hearing with the league on Friday. Thornton met with NHL senior vice president for player safety Brendan Shanahan, who will decide the left wing’s punishment for his attack on Pittsburgh defenseman Brooks Orpik last Saturday. Boston hopes Tuukka Rask is well enough to start against the Canucks, as the netminder served as Chad Johnson’s backup Thursday due to a case of the flu.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (19-10-5): Jason Garrison continued his offensive surge Friday, collecting three assists against Edmonton. The defenseman has recorded two goals and 13 points over his last 10 contests. The three-point performance versus the Oilers was the first of Garrison’s career.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games, scoring more than three goals only two times in that span.

2. Boston has earned points in 15 of its last 18 contests (14-3-1).

3. Vancouver captain Henrik Sedin collected six penalty minutes - or one-fifth of his season total - in Friday’s victory.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Canucks 1