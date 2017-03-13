Preview: Bruins at Canucks

The Boston Bruins hope to continue their strong play at both ends of the ice when they begin a challenging four-game road trip against the struggling Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The Bruins have won 10 of 13 games since Bruce Cassidy replaced Claude Julien as coach, including Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Philadelphia in which Tuukka Rask recorded his 199th career victory.

“I think the confidence that we built over the (home stretch) that we’ve had, and winning the games and finding ways, it definitely helps you in the long run to realize you’re a good team,” Boston center Patrice Bergeron told reporters. “You just have to believe.” The Bruins are six points out of first place in the Atlantic Division but just three ahead of the ninth-place New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference. The Canucks have suffered through an injury-plagued season and were without two regulars due to food poisoning on Saturday, when they fell 3-0 to Pittsburgh at home. Vancouver has gone 3-6-3 in its last 12 games to fall out of playoff contention, but All-Star Bo Horvat continues to produce with six points in the last six contests to push his team-high total to 46.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (36-26-6): Drew Stafford has made quite an impression in his first four games since being acquired from Winnipeg at the trade deadline, registering four points - including the game-winning goal on Saturday. “He’s a great player,” leading scorer Brad Marchand told reporters. “He’s always scored a lot in this building over the years, so it’s great to see him continue that success in here. It’s great to have that addition.” Marchand (70 points) has scored eight goals in 10 games while David Pastrnak (58) is in the midst of a career-best eight-game point streak.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (28-31-9): Markus Granlund (career-high 17 goals) and defenseman Chris Tanev sat out the loss to Pittsburgh with food poisoning and are questionable for Monday’s contest. Horvat hasn’t gotten much help from the team’s other marquee scoring options lately, as captain Henrik Sedin has scored just one goal in his last 10 games while twin brother Daniel has not hit the scoresheet in six contests this month. Ryan Miller’s next game will be the 700th of his NHL career, and he owns a respectable .917 save percentage on the season.

OVERTIME

1. Bergeron recorded 23 of his 44 points over the last 18 games and has notched 15 in 13 contests since Cassidy took over as coach.

2. The Canucks are just 1-for-29 on the power play over their last 12 games but have successfully killed all 11 penalties in the last four contests.

3. The Bruins won the first matchup 4-3 in Boston on Feb. 11 as C Frank Vatrano notched a goal and two assists.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Canucks 2