Preview: Bruins at Capitals

The Washington Capitals handed the Boston Bruins their lone regulation loss of the month on March 1. Although they returned the favor with a 3-0 triumph five days later, the Bruins look to improve their impressive 13-0-1 run when they visit the nation’s capital on Saturday. After dropping a 4-2 decision to Washington, Boston rolled off 12 consecutive victories and answered a 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal on Monday with a 3-0 triumph over Chicago in a Stanley Cup final rematch.

While the Bruins are comfortably atop the Eastern Conference, the Capitals are on the outside looking in at the postseason picture. Captain Alex Ovechkin tallied twice in the teams’ first meeting and did the same in Tuesday’s 5-4 shootout setback to Los Angeles. Washington has gone 4-0-2 in its last six as coach Adam Oates’ club remains even in points with Columbus, Detroit and Toronto as the group vies for one of the two wild-card spots.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (50-17-6): Patrice Bergeron is riding high, as he’s tallied six times during his career-best five-game goal-scoring streak. “The puck’s going in, I guess,” said Bergeron, who also scored in Boston’s loss on March 1. “There’s not much to say about it. It’s just, you get those chances sometimes during the year and it doesn’t go in. And now it is.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (34-27-12): Ovechkin’s two power-play goals against the Kings pulled him into a tie for Washington’s single-season mark of 22, set by Peter Bondra in 2000-01. The reigning Hart Trophy winner’s last seven tallies have come with the man advantage. Nicklas Backstrom told the Washington Post he expects to play on Saturday after exiting Tuesday’s tilt with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Boston G Tuukka Rask made 16 saves on March 6 to improve to 1-3-3 lifetime versus the Capitals.

2. Washington RW Joel Ward has collected four goals and an assist in his last six contests.

3. Bruins C Gregory Campbell scored in both meetings with the Capitals but has just three assists in his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Bruins 2