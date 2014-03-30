(Updated: UPDATING: Washington’s status in standings in Para 3.)

Bruins 4, Capitals 2: Jarome Iginla scored twice to reach the 30-goal plateau for the 12th time in his career as visiting Boston clinched the Atlantic Division title.

Carl Soderberg collected a goal and two assists while Patrice Bergeron scored in his sixth consecutive game and added an assist for the surging Bruins, who extended their point streak to 15 contests (14-0-1). David Krejci set up a pair of tallies and Chad Johnson made 31 saves as Boston moved one point ahead of St. Louis in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for the second straight game and Jason Chimera also tallied for the Capitals, who suffered their first regulation loss in seven contests (4-1-2). Washington fell two points behind Columbus and Detroit in the race for the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.

After serving a slashing penalty, Soderberg exited the box and backhanded the puck into an open area. Iginla skated into it and wristed a shot from the slot past Braden Holtby (32 saves) at 2:48 of the second period. Soderberg doubled the advantage less than five minutes later by deflecting Bergeron’s shot from the slot inside the right post.

Iginla netted his 11th goal in as many games just 41 seconds afterward, shoveling the puck past a screened Holtby for his team-leading 30th tally. Chimera deflected defenseman Mike Green’s shot past Johnson to get Washington on the scoreboard with 10 seconds remaining in the session, but Bergeron cleaned up a rebound during a power play at 13:17 of the third to put the game out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: With 560 career goals, Iginla pulled into a tie with Guy Lafleur for 24th place on the NHL’s all-time list - one behind Mike Modano. ... Bergeron has collected seven goals and three assists during his seven-game point streak. ... Soderberg’s three-point performance was his second of the season. The Swede also recorded a goal and two assists in Boston’s 6-2 victory over Nashville on Dec. 23.