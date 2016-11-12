Preview: Bruins at Coyotes

The Boston Bruins are starting to turn a corner as they prepare to open a three-game road trip with a visit to the struggling Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. The Bruins have won five of their last seven games, with the only losses coming to two of the league's hottest teams -- division leaders Montreal and the New York Rangers.

Boston spotted Columbus an early lead before erupting for four goals in a span of 4:01 in the first period Thursday en route to a 5-2 win -- its highest goal output since the season opener against the Blue Jackets. "It’s nice to have that balance, no doubt, so that you’re not just relying on one or two lines to score some goals for you," Bruins coach Claude Julien said. Arizona is tied with Carolina for the fewest points in the NHL but won three of its first four in November before dropping a 3-2 decision to Winnipeg on Thursday. The Coyotes have lost eight straight to Boston, including five in a row at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE BRUINS (8-6-0): Boston's offense has been overly reliant on the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, but the second line is starting to provide support. David Backes, a free-agent acquisition and former St. Louis Blues captain, had a goal and an assist Thursday while linemate David Krejci added a pair of assists. “I think we’ve had a ton of shots and a ton of chances in the last two games and ... that confidence seems to be something that will build," Backes said.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (5-8-0): Not many things have gone right for Arizona, but bringing back forward Radim Vrbata for a second stint with the club has been a bonus. The 35-year-old Vrbata, who spent the last two seasons with Vancouver before signing a one-year deal in August, has a team high-tying five goals and 10 points -- one off the lead. “I had a good idea or I hoped it would go this way," Vrbata said. "You never know about the results or how it’s going to go on the ice, but so far so good.”

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 7-1-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average versus Arizona.

2. The Coyotes are 1-for-18 on the power play over the past seven games.

3. Boston recalled F Sean Kuraly from Providence of the American Hockey League for the three-game trek.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Coyotes 3