Bruins hand Coyotes seventh straight home loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Boston had scored more than two goals in just two of its last 11 games, and it hadn’t scored a power-play goal since Nov. 13. Like many teams, however, the Bruins got well in Arizona.

Left winger Brad Marchand scored two goals and the Bruins avoided a winless road trip with a 5-2 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday night at Gila River Arena.

“It was one of our better games we’ve played in a while,” Marchand said. “We definitely didn’t want to go home without getting a point on this road trip. You could tell the guys were desperate. We played really well right from the get-go.”

The loss was the seventh straight for Arizona (0-5-2) on home ice. That is the longest home losing streak in Jets/Coyotes history, eclipsing six-game skids in 2007 and 2009.

“There’s different ways to get out of it whether you rely on a line to get hot or special teams to get hot or a goaltender to get hot,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “Somebody’s got to grab something and give us a little lifeline.”

Related Coverage Preview: Bruins at Coyotes

The Bruins opened the scoring the way many Coyotes opponents do -- off a turnover. Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson tried to send a breakout pass through the neutral zone to flat-footed left winger Martin Erat, but Boston defenseman Dougie Hamilton intercepted it and fed right winger Reilly Smith streaking toward the net, and Smith found Marchand.

Marchand beat goalie Devan Dubnyk inside the near post before Dubnyk could get across the crease for a 1-0 lead just 58 seconds into the game.

Boston defenseman Kevan Miller extended the lead to 2-0 when he intercepted Dubnyk’s clearing attempt around the boards, collected a rebound of his own shot and slipped it between Dubnyk’s pads exactly five minutes after the first goal.

The Coyotes cut the lead in half after Boston left winger Daniel Paille narrowly missed making it 3-0 at the other end. Arizona right winger Shane Doan put center Joe Vitale in alone off a quick pass and Vitale ripped a perfectly placed shot over goalie Tuukka Rask’s right shoulder at 13:11 of the first period.

The goal broke a home scoreless stretch of 185 minutes and 34 seconds for Arizona.

But Boston right winger Simon Gagne restored a two-goal lead when Paille’s shot rebounded off his leg and past Dubnyk at 8:34 of the second period.

Marchand added his second goal of the night on a two-on-one rush to make it 4-1 at the 14:47 mark and led coach Dave Tippett to pull Dubnyk for Mike Smith, who was pulled in the team’s previous game.

“It’s a disappointing feeling for me because, as the game went on, that’s the effort we’ve been looking for as a group in here,” said Dubnyk, who had 20 saves. “You don’t want to be the reason that we’re on the wrong end of it. A couple strange bounces and a couple that maybe I could have stopped.”

Boston snapped an 0-for-19 skid on the power play when right winger Loui Erikkson knocked in a rebound of center Patrice Bergeron’s shot with 30 seconds left in the second period to make it 5-1. It marked the first time Boston had scored at least five goals in exactly a month (Nov. 6 vs. Edmonton).

“We worked hard for our goals tonight and we got a break on one off a shin pad,” coach Claude Julien said. “We haven’t had that many breaks lately, so it was nice to get one.”

Arizona right winger Mikkel Boedker scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season early in the third period.

Boedker’s goal snapped an 0-for-25 home skid on the power play for Arizona. Its previous home power-play goal was defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s overtime winner against Florida on Oct. 25.

NOTES: Coyotes LW Kyle Chipchura cleared waivers on Saturday but general manager Don Maloney has decided that he will remain with the club. Chipchura would not require waivers again before playing 10 NHL games or staying with the team for 30 days. ... The Coyotes also traded LW Rob Klinkhammer to Pittsburgh for minor-league D Philip Samuelsson, while re-assigning D David Schlemko to Portland and calling up D Andrew Campbell and LW Jordan Martinook. ... Coyotes D Brandon Gormley (lower body) and F David Moss (upper body) missed the game and are listed as day-to-day, while D Connor Murphy (upper body) returned to the lineup. ... After three straight losses to start a four-game trip, the Bruins inserted C Seth Griffith and LW Joe Morrow into the lineup, while scratching RW David Pastrnak and D Matt Bartkowski.